Psychologists and psychiatric experts declare tomorrow

Psychological and psychiatric expert witnesses proposed by both the prosecution and the defense They will testify tomorrow in the trial that is being followed by the Boca Juniors footballer. Sebastián Villa is accused of exercising gender violence against an ex-partner in April 2020. How the case continues.

The oral debate will resume tomorrow, starting at 10, before the judge in Correctional 2 from Lomas de Zamora, Claudia Davalos. According to the sources,It is expected that an expert psychologist testify that, at the request of the player’s defense, traveled last week to the Colombian city of Medellín to meet with the complainant, Daniela Cortés.

Also, bTwo other experts will give their testimony, a psychologist and a psychiatrist from the Expert Advice of the Lomas de Zamora Public Prosecutor’s Office, who interviewed Cortés during the investigation stage of the case.

These statements were requested by trial prosecutor Sergio Anauati, who also He asked that the expert reports carried out on Villa in another file in which he is accused of the sexual abuse of a young woman be incorporated by reading as new evidence in this case. in a house in a country house in the Buenos Aires town of Canning, in June 2021, which the judge must now resolve.

Meanwhile, those close to the Colombian soccer player indicated that they still It is not confirmed if the Boca Juniors striker will be in person or virtually in the debate, since tonight he will play in Chile against Colo Colo for the Copa Libertadores de América.

For his part, sources from Club Atlético Boca Juniors informed Télam that the return of the campus to Buenos Aires is scheduled for the early hours of tomorrow Thursday.

Judicial spokespersons indicated that, tomorrow it will be determined if the presentation of evidence pending from both parties remains or if you are in a position to proceed to the pleadings stage.

Villa is currently on trial for the crime of “Minor injuries aggravated by the bond and by mediating gender violence and coercive threats”to the detriment of Cortés, who testified virtually at the first hearing from his place of residence in Colombia.

in discussion The events that occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house shared by Villa and his ex-partner in the private neighborhood of Saint Thomas are aired.from Canning, which were investigated by the decentralized Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 3 of Esteban Echeverría, specialized in Gender Violence.

Cortés denounced having been beaten by Villa through a video posted on social networks, in which images of the woman with blood in her mouth were observed, while recounting violent events experienced next to the footballer, whom he described as “an abuser, both physically and psychologically.”

After that episode, the footballer moved to country “Venado II”, also by Canning, in which he supposedly The second episode for which he was denounced in June 2021 for the crime of “sexual abuse” took place.

This second fact was denounced by a 26-year-old girl on May 13, 2022 before the same prosecutor who requested the immediate arrest of Villa, which was denied by the Judge of Guarantees of Lomas de Zamora Javier Maffucci Moore, who decided to deepen the investigation.



