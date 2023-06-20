Home » “Public education must be a priority for the next governments”
"Public education must be a priority for the next governments"

“Public education must be a priority for the next governments”

“Public education must be a priority for the next governments,” expressed the rectors of Argentina’s public universities, at today’s meeting of the National Inter-University Council that was held in Rosario, Santa Fe. A slogan that carries as its flag the National University of Comahue, UNCo.

They released a document in which they express: “In the Monument to the Flag and honoring its creator Manuel Belgrano, we express our conviction in thePublic education as one of the basic pillars of the Argentine Nationbeing a fundamental part of its hallmark and its deepest imprint since the times of its constitution and organization as an independent country”.

Rectors of national universities emphasize that “public education must be considered one of the most important State policies and consolidated by the successive governments on duty,” says the statement released today. They added: “We encourage its strengthening and development to be a central axis in all the programs and debates that take place in this electoral stage, in such a way that is present prominently in the dialogues of each Argentine and Argentine of all ideas and all political expressions”.

Those who run public universities proposed that “each candidate express to society what place they consider public education occupies in its concerns, what programs it has to develop it and how to strengthen it. The silences on this issue may be harbingers of future attacks on this backbone of the Nation”.


