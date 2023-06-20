Air conditioners tested by Stiftung Warentest: This is the test winner

PR/Business Insider

The consumer organization Stiftung Warentest has tested air conditioners (May issue 2023). In contrast to previous tests, only so-called split devices were taken into account. Monoblocks have been neglected because they have performed too poorly in the past.

The result: Three out of six split devices were convincing. There are also three other good split devices from the previous year. Test winner among the new devices is the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A*. If a split device is not an option for structural reasons, the monoblock Trotec PAC-W 2600 SH* can be an alternative.

Every summer you regret not having bought an air conditioner? No wonder, because at temperatures well over 30 degrees Celsius, the devices that cool down rooms quickly and keep the room temperature at a comfortable level are real lifesavers. This year you finally want to sleep at bearable temperatures, but you don’t know which air conditioner is right for you? In order to support you in your purchase decision, we will tell you which air conditioners the experts at the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest recommend.

Stiftung Warentest: air conditioners in the test

For example, Stiftung Warentest tested six air conditioners for the May issue (2023) of “Test” magazine. In contrast to previous tests, the consumer organization focused exclusively on so-called single-split air conditioners. In the past, monoblocks were also taken into account, but they only achieved adequate results in the test. In addition to the six new split devices, the May 2023 issue also presented the three best models from the last survey (June 2022 issue).

As part of the product test, the experts from the consumer organization tested the air conditioners based on the following criteria: cooling, handling, safety and environmental properties. The result: Three out of six split devices were convincing. Then there are the three good ones from last year.

Split devices and monoblocks: What are the differences?

The split unit is an air conditioning unit without a drain hose. It consists of an indoor and an outdoor unit and may only be installed by specialist refrigeration air conditioning companies – accordingly, it is expensive and requires long-term planning. In return, it cools rooms faster and uses less electricity than a mobile air conditioner. Monoblocks, on the other hand, can be set up anywhere in the apartment and conduct the heat out of the window through an exhaust air hose. Because this creates a negative pressure, however, warm air flows in continuously from outside, which reduces the cooling effect.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: This is the best air conditioner 2023

According to Stiftung Warentest, the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A* is the best new air conditioner. The test winner is the only model tested in 2023 that could compete with last year’s winners. In the test, it received the overall grade of 2.0 (corresponds to the quality rating “good”). Its strengths include good results in terms of environmental characteristics and very good results in terms of safety. But the handling was only satisfactory.

The test results of the air conditioner at a glance

quality judgement: “good” (grade: 2.0)

environmental properties: “good” (grade: 1.6)

handling: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9)

Cool: “good” (grade: 2.2)

Security: “very good” (grade: 1.2)

Monoblock in the test: This is the verdict of Stiftung Warentest

For comparison with the split devices, Stiftung Warentest also examined a new type of monoblock, which, in contrast to conventional monoblocks, is equipped with a second tube. In this way, one tube can transport the air in while the other is transporting it out again. According to Stiftung Warentest, this prevents negative pressure. This also makes the Trotec PAC-W 2600 SH* more efficient than other models. The big advantage of this device: no specialist company is required for the installation. Nevertheless, the consumer organization can only recommend this monoblock with reservations. Split units like the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A* remain the better choice.

FAQ: The most important questions about air conditioners

What types of air conditioners are there?

The most common types of air conditioners are window, portable, and split. Window air conditioners are built into window openings, portable air conditioners can be placed in alternate locations, and split systems have an indoor and outdoor unit connected to each other.

Which air conditioner should I buy?

Choosing the right air conditioner depends on many factors, including room size, power consumption, budget and installation options. It is therefore best to seek advice from an expert.

How often do air conditioners need to be serviced?

Air conditioners should be serviced once a year to ensure they are working properly and efficiently.

Can I install an air conditioner myself?

It is better to leave the installation of an air conditioner to professional installers who have the necessary skills and tools.

How much do air conditioners cost?

The cost of air conditioners depends on their type, size and brand. Window air conditioners are usually the cheapest, while split systems are usually quite expensive. Prices range from a few hundred to several thousand euros.

Are air conditioners environmentally friendly?

Air conditioners can have a very high energy consumption – but there are now energy-efficient air conditioners and models that work with environmentally friendly coolants.

Can air conditioners also be used as heating?

In fact, air conditioners can also be used as heating if they have a heat pump function.

Which air conditioners make sense?

Of course, which air conditioner makes sense depends on factors such as the size of the room, the budget and your preferences. Split air conditioners, for example, are very powerful and quiet and are therefore particularly suitable for larger rooms. On the other hand, they are expensive and require professional installation. On the other hand, portable air conditioners are a good option for those who don’t want a permanent installation or live in a rental property. However, these models are not as powerful and can be quite noisy.

Is an air conditioner with or without a drain hose better?

In principle, air conditioners must somehow drain off the condensation that occurs during cooling. Air conditioners with a built-in drain hose can do this automatically, but you’ll need to clean the hose regularly to avoid clogging. Air conditioners without a drain hose (also called “monoblock” or “self-evaporating”) instead use evaporation technology to reduce condensation. However, this usually leads to a lower cooling capacity.

What is the difference between an air conditioner and an air conditioner?

In essence, air conditioners and air conditioners are the same thing. They differ only in their size, complexity and installation. An air conditioner is a larger system consisting of an outdoor unit and one or more indoor units. An air conditioner, on the other hand, is a smaller, standalone device that can also be portable.

Which is better: air conditioners or fans?

Air conditioners offer you effective cooling, usually have several operating modes and are available in different sizes and power levels to cover different room sizes. They are correspondingly expensive and require regular maintenance and care.

Fans, on the other hand, are significantly cheaper and can be put into operation quickly and easily. They can also improve air circulation in a room. On the other hand, they do not offer direct cooling and are usually not sufficient at very high temperatures.

