16 categories of the highest performance and 9 sub-items of the highest overclocking results were simultaneously achieved, proving GIGABYTE’s excellent product strength
GIGABYTE, the world’s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and hardware solutions, announced that the Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor, and set records including PCMark 7, 3D Mark…etc. 10 overclocking world records, and 16 global best results in independent category test items with different core numbers, and 9 highest results in the single test item part of the test software and the number of processor cores. It is confirmed that GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON, a motherboard developed by overclocking players, shows product strength in R&D, materials and other aspects, as well as considerate product design and functions from the perspective of overclocking players, allowing players to score higher when overclocking. The operation is smoother, and the overclocking performance surpasses the pack, establishing its leading position in the overclocking of Z790 motherboards.
Xu Jidao, director of the product management platform of GIGABYTE’s channel solution business group, said: “This time the Z790 AORUS TACHYON has set 10 overclocking world records and rewritten more than 20 individual overclocking achievements. Gigabyte has always been on the road of optimizing motherboard performance and providing players with the best support for overclocking. Of course, these overclocking results are just the beginning. We will continue to create better overclocking performance and results through Z790 AORUS TACHYON, and We look forward to more overclocking players using this motherboard to break more world records together!”
Z790 AORUS TACHYON
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclocking players based on extreme overclocking needs. It inherits the R&D and design of the previous generation of products, supplemented by GIGABYTE’s durability and stability, which is widely recognized by overclocking players, and has an excellent direct-out power supply design. Provides complete power supply control capabilities, and uses tantalum capacitors with low voltage fluctuation characteristics to improve power supply stability and overclocking success rate. The anti-jamming memory circuits, ultra-durable armored SMD memory slots and other hardware designs, together with rich DDR5 memory overclocking BIOS settings, make the overclocking more stable for players. With the extended full-coverage MOS cooling solution, the heat conduction performance is greatly improved, and the operation of the VRM is more stable and cooler. In addition, the built-in overclocking kit design of the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches and voltage detection functions that many overclockers will use during overclocking adjustments, so that overclockers can use these shortcuts to adjust settings more conveniently, Easily break through the limit and achieve better overclocking results.
List of overclocking records of Z790 AORUS TACHYON
Congratulations to the Team Australia Australian overclocking team for another overclocking milestone!
|
World Record
|
Score
|
GFP
|
Score
|
HFP
|
Score
|
3Dmark2005
|
143518
|
3Dmark2001 2xGPU
|
252056
|
Aquamark3 4xGPU
|
630922
|
3Dmark2006
|
116900
|
Auadmark3 1xGPU
|
748670
|
3Dmark05 4xGPU
|
103952
|
Aquamark3
|
1036640
|
GB3-13900K(8P)
|
93249
|
3Dmark03 1xGPU
|
502541
|
3Dmark Vantage P
|
212757
|
R23-13900K(8P)
|
32431
|
GPUPI1B-13600K
|
73.416
|
3Dmark Vantage X
|
185824
|
R23-13900K
|
56893
|
GPUPI 3.3 1B-13600K
|
73.059
|
3D Fire Srike
|
70068
|
7zip-13600K
|
126944
|
GPUPI 3.3 100M-13600K
|
3.68
|
Pcmark 7
|
14820
|
R20-13600K
|
9457
|
GPUPI 100M-13600K
|
3.668
|
Pcmark 10
|
12822
|
R23-13600K
|
24794
|
Pifast-13600K
|
7.16
|
GB4-1C
|
13757
|
R23-1C-13600K
|
3084
|
SuperPi32m-13600K
|
187.215
|
GB5-1C
|
3174
|
Wprime1024M-13600K
|
46.288
|
|
|
|
Wprime32M-13600K
|
1.559
|
|
|
|
|
GB3-13600K
|
71746
|
|
|
|
|
GB3-1C-13600K
|
12385
|
|
|
|
|
GB4-13600K
|
69277
|
|
|
|
|
GB5-13600K
|
18051
|
|
|
|
|
XTU2-13600K
|
7947
|
|
|
Total World Record
|
10
|
Total GFP
|
16
|
Total HFP
|
9
For more information about the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON and subsequent overclocking results, please pay close attention to the GIGABYTE official website.
