Z790 AORUS TACHYON set 10 overclocking world records as soon as it was launched

Z790 AORUS TACHYON set 10 overclocking world records as soon as it was launched | XFastest News

16 categories of the highest performance and 9 sub-items of the highest overclocking results were simultaneously achieved, proving GIGABYTE’s excellent product strength

GIGABYTE, the world’s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and hardware solutions, announced that the Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor, and set records including PCMark 7, 3D Mark…etc. 10 overclocking world records, and 16 global best results in independent category test items with different core numbers, and 9 highest results in the single test item part of the test software and the number of processor cores. It is confirmed that GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON, a motherboard developed by overclocking players, shows product strength in R&D, materials and other aspects, as well as considerate product design and functions from the perspective of overclocking players, allowing players to score higher when overclocking. The operation is smoother, and the overclocking performance surpasses the pack, establishing its leading position in the overclocking of Z790 motherboards.

Xu Jidao, director of the product management platform of GIGABYTE’s channel solution business group, said: “This time the Z790 AORUS TACHYON has set 10 overclocking world records and rewritten more than 20 individual overclocking achievements. Gigabyte has always been on the road of optimizing motherboard performance and providing players with the best support for overclocking. Of course, these overclocking results are just the beginning. We will continue to create better overclocking performance and results through Z790 AORUS TACHYON, and We look forward to more overclocking players using this motherboard to break more world records together!”

Z790 AORUS TACHYON
GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclocking players based on extreme overclocking needs. It inherits the R&D and design of the previous generation of products, supplemented by GIGABYTE’s durability and stability, which is widely recognized by overclocking players, and has an excellent direct-out power supply design. Provides complete power supply control capabilities, and uses tantalum capacitors with low voltage fluctuation characteristics to improve power supply stability and overclocking success rate. The anti-jamming memory circuits, ultra-durable armored SMD memory slots and other hardware designs, together with rich DDR5 memory overclocking BIOS settings, make the overclocking more stable for players. With the extended full-coverage MOS cooling solution, the heat conduction performance is greatly improved, and the operation of the VRM is more stable and cooler. In addition, the built-in overclocking kit design of the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches and voltage detection functions that many overclockers will use during overclocking adjustments, so that overclockers can use these shortcuts to adjust settings more conveniently, Easily break through the limit and achieve better overclocking results.

List of overclocking records of Z790 AORUS TACHYON
Congratulations to the Team Australia Australian overclocking team for another overclocking milestone!

World Record

Score

GFP

Score

HFP

Score

3Dmark2005

143518

3Dmark2001 2xGPU

252056

Aquamark3 4xGPU

630922

3Dmark2006

116900

Auadmark3 1xGPU

748670

3Dmark05 4xGPU

103952

Aquamark3

1036640

GB3-13900K(8P)

93249

3Dmark03 1xGPU

502541

3Dmark Vantage P

212757

R23-13900K(8P)

32431

GPUPI1B-13600K

73.416

3Dmark Vantage X

185824

R23-13900K

56893

GPUPI 3.3 1B-13600K

73.059

3D Fire Srike

70068

7zip-13600K

126944

GPUPI 3.3 100M-13600K

3.68

Pcmark 7

14820

R20-13600K

9457

GPUPI 100M-13600K

3.668

Pcmark 10

12822　

R23-13600K

24794

Pifast-13600K

7.16

GB4-1C

13757

R23-1C-13600K

3084

SuperPi32m-13600K

187.215

GB5-1C

3174

Wprime1024M-13600K

46.288

　

　

Wprime32M-13600K

1.559

　

　

　

　

GB3-13600K

71746

　

　

　

　

GB3-1C-13600K

12385

　

　

　

　

GB4-13600K

69277

　

　

　

　

GB5-13600K

18051

　

　

　

　

XTU2-13600K

7947

　

　

Total World Record

10

Total GFP

16

Total HFP

9

For more information about the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON and subsequent overclocking results, please pay close attention to the GIGABYTE official website.

