16 categories of the highest performance and 9 sub-items of the highest overclocking results were simultaneously achieved, proving GIGABYTE’s excellent product strength

GIGABYTE, the world’s leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards and hardware solutions, announced that the Z790 AORUS TACHYON motherboard is equipped with the latest 13th generation Intel® Core™ processor, and set records including PCMark 7, 3D Mark…etc. 10 overclocking world records, and 16 global best results in independent category test items with different core numbers, and 9 highest results in the single test item part of the test software and the number of processor cores. It is confirmed that GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON, a motherboard developed by overclocking players, shows product strength in R&D, materials and other aspects, as well as considerate product design and functions from the perspective of overclocking players, allowing players to score higher when overclocking. The operation is smoother, and the overclocking performance surpasses the pack, establishing its leading position in the overclocking of Z790 motherboards.

Xu Jidao, director of the product management platform of GIGABYTE’s channel solution business group, said: “This time the Z790 AORUS TACHYON has set 10 overclocking world records and rewritten more than 20 individual overclocking achievements. Gigabyte has always been on the road of optimizing motherboard performance and providing players with the best support for overclocking. Of course, these overclocking results are just the beginning. We will continue to create better overclocking performance and results through Z790 AORUS TACHYON, and We look forward to more overclocking players using this motherboard to break more world records together!”

Z790 AORUS TACHYON

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON is designed by well-known overclocking players based on extreme overclocking needs. It inherits the R&D and design of the previous generation of products, supplemented by GIGABYTE’s durability and stability, which is widely recognized by overclocking players, and has an excellent direct-out power supply design. Provides complete power supply control capabilities, and uses tantalum capacitors with low voltage fluctuation characteristics to improve power supply stability and overclocking success rate. The anti-jamming memory circuits, ultra-durable armored SMD memory slots and other hardware designs, together with rich DDR5 memory overclocking BIOS settings, make the overclocking more stable for players. With the extended full-coverage MOS cooling solution, the heat conduction performance is greatly improved, and the operation of the VRM is more stable and cooler. In addition, the built-in overclocking kit design of the motherboard provides shortcut keys, toggle switches and voltage detection functions that many overclockers will use during overclocking adjustments, so that overclockers can use these shortcuts to adjust settings more conveniently, Easily break through the limit and achieve better overclocking results.

List of overclocking records of Z790 AORUS TACHYON

Congratulations to the Team Australia Australian overclocking team for another overclocking milestone!

World Record Score GFP Score HFP Score 3Dmark2005 143518 3Dmark2001 2xGPU 252056 Aquamark3 4xGPU 630922 3Dmark2006 116900 Auadmark3 1xGPU 748670 3Dmark05 4xGPU 103952 Aquamark3 1036640 GB3-13900K(8P) 93249 3Dmark03 1xGPU 502541 3Dmark Vantage P 212757 R23-13900K(8P) 32431 GPUPI1B-13600K 73.416 3Dmark Vantage X 185824 R23-13900K 56893 GPUPI 3.3 1B-13600K 73.059 3D Fire Srike 70068 7zip-13600K 126944 GPUPI 3.3 100M-13600K 3.68 Pcmark 7 14820 R20-13600K 9457 GPUPI 100M-13600K 3.668 Pcmark 10 12822 R23-13600K 24794 Pifast-13600K 7.16 GB4-1C 13757 R23-1C-13600K 3084 SuperPi32m-13600K 187.215 GB5-1C 3174 Wprime1024M-13600K 46.288 Wprime32M-13600K 1.559 GB3-13600K 71746 GB3-1C-13600K 12385 GB4-13600K 69277 GB5-13600K 18051 XTU2-13600K 7947 Total World Record 10 Total GFP 16 Total HFP 9

For more information about the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS TACHYON and subsequent overclocking results, please pay close attention to the GIGABYTE official website.