Anker Powerhouse 767 buy cheap from 2199€ (04/2023)

With the Powerhouse 767, Anker offers their largest power station to date, which not only scores with its large capacity and the option of an additional battery, but also offers a variety of useful functions.

There is a €300 discount voucher available, bringing the price to €2,199 on Anker.de.

There is a new power station from Anker that goes by the name of Anker Powerhouse 767 hears. Anker’s most powerful power station to date has a capacity of 2048 Wh and an output of up to 2300 watts. The power station can be pre-ordered for a price 2199,00€ on Anker.com.

Technical data at a glance

Anker Powerhouse 767 Performance 2300 Watt battery capacity 2048 Wh Acquisition-Typ Lithium-Eisenphosphat (LiFePO4) input power 11-32V⎓ 10A; 32V-60V⎓ 20A (1000W Max) output power AC: 230V~ 10A, 50Hz, 2300W Max

USB-C: 5V⎓3A/ 9V⎓3A/ 15V⎓3A/ 20V⎓3A/ 20V⎓5A (100W Max Per Port)

USB-A: 5V⎓2.4A (2.4A Max Per Port) exits 3x USB-C

2x USB-A

3x EU socket

2x car connection Mass weight 52,5 x 25 x 39,5 cm, 30,5 kg

Big and heavy, but well thought out

The Anker Powerhouse 767 power station is equipped with a Dimensions of 52.5 x 25 x 39.5 cm and one weight of 30.5 kg not a lightweight that you just put on your bike to make the next bathing lake unsafe. With this size and weight, even the way to the trunk to balance the power station into it is a task that requires a lot of muscle power.

It’s a good thing that Anker has thought directly about this and the power station directly 2 wheels and an extendable carrying handle (like a suitcase) donated. This will make at least a large part of the transport routes much easier.

A powerhouse for all situations

Since Anker originally started with charging electronics and built up their good name with it, it should no longer surprise anyone that the manufacturer is now also focusing on power stations.

The Powerhouse 767 has one Capacity of 2048Wh. If that is not enough for you, you can increase the capacity with a Double the additional battery again.

The maximal The manufacturer specifies the power as 2300 watts. That should be enough even for devices that have a fairly high starting current, such as a fully automatic coffee machine (since we all know that coffee is important for survival).

Charging the Anker Powerhouse 767

There are various ways of charging the power station. Next to the electricity from the socket the Anker Powerhouse 767 can also be operated via the On-board socket in the car and over Solar panel load. Via solar, with enough panels and full sun exposure, you can build an Lcharging power of up to 1000 watts to reach.

operation and functions

The power station is initially operated normally using the controls on the front. Here the individual sections can be switched on and off separately and there is also a LED-Display, that displays all important information such as battery level, output power, etc. Alternatively, according to their own statements, you get the same functions and information via one of Anchor provided app.

Prepared for emergencies

In addition to the obvious functions, such as providing energy via the various outputs, the Power station also as failover suitable for a power failure. Here the power station should notice the failure directly and with a Response time of 20 ms step in immediately. This is to ensure uninterrupted operation of the connected devices.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The power station itself should be on a good level in terms of workmanship and general quality. But you shouldn’t expect anything else from a manufacturer like Anker. It is positive that you can double the capacity again with enough change in your pocket.

All in all, you get a very strong power station here, which also has its price.