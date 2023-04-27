4/28 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Shandong│More than 50 institutions jointly established the Industrial Software Industry Alliance

Inspur Group, a well-known server company in Shandong, teamed up with more than 50 industry-government-academia institutions to formally establish the “Shandong Province Industrial Software Industry Alliance” recently to sprint into this future trend industry. Shandong is the only province in mainland China that has 41 major industries and the most complete industrial chain. It has the inherent advantages and resources to develop industrial software, and plans to jointly build a technological innovation system.

Shanghai│Information Consumption Festival launches metaverse and other activities

The 2023 Shanghai Information Consumption Festival will be held from May 17 to June 16, promoting digital information consumption from the aspects of technology, industry, and finance. The Consumer Festival will focus on metaverse, digital economy and other content, and will carry out activities such as digital live broadcast, new product debut and other activities. It is planned to drive the increase in information consumption to exceed RMB 40 billion.

Zhejiang│Ningbo Port Q1 Empty Containers Accounted for 30% of Loading and Unloading Volume Growing Steadily

Shi Huanting, deputy general manager of Ningbo Port, said on the 27th that empty containers accounted for about 30% of the container transport volume in 2022 and the first quarter of this year. In addition, in the first quarter of this year, the loading and unloading volume of dry bulk cargo remained stable, and the overall container loading and unloading maintained a stable development trend. The second and third quarters are traditional peak seasons for ports, and are expected to continue to maintain steady growth.

Hong Kong│The first one-stop smart phone booth settled in Causeway Bay

Hong Kong Telecom announced on the 27th that it has launched a smart phone booth pilot project. The first smart phone booth is located in Causeway Bay, and the second is expected to be installed in Central in May. Smart phone kiosks provide one-stop functions, supporting traditional toll phone services, free WiFi and other services with multiple electronic payment methods.

Guangxi│Release the three-year action plan for marine strong areas

Guangxi recently announced a three-year action plan for the development and construction of a strong marine area. It is estimated that by 2025, a RMB 300 billion chemical new material industrial cluster will be formed, and it will become a national modern petrochemical industrial base. Create 6 national-level aquaculture healthy and ecological breeding demonstration zones, 3 national-level coastal fishing port economic zones, and the total output value of marine fishery economy reached 100 billion yuan.

Tibet│Legislation to protect the ecology of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

On the 26th, the mainland passed the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Ecological Protection Law. The law stipulates that it is prohibited to carry out production and construction activities that may cause soil erosion in areas with serious soil erosion and fragile ecology. At the same time, it is stipulated that random dumping and throwing of domestic garbage is prohibited during tourism on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and outdoor sports in the mountains. If the circumstances are serious, a fine of between RMB 500 and RMB 10,000 will be imposed.

Beijing│More than 60 commercial districts and platforms promote consumption discounts during the May Day holiday

During the May Day holiday, Beijing will use the theme of “Shenghui May Day” to launch a series of preferential activities in conjunction with more than 60 key business districts, brand enterprises and Internet platforms. From April 28th to May 1st, Jingang Automobile Park held a car buying festival, created special car buying promotions and other activities, continued to implement the subsidy policy for replacing passenger cars with new energy vehicles, and continued to issue car consumption coupons in Shijingshan and Changping districts.

