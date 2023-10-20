Puma Collaborates with Hajime Sorayama for Futuristic 75th Anniversary Collection

Puma Collaborates with Artist Hajime Sorayama for Special Edition Series

Puma, the renowned sportswear brand, has joined forces with artist Hajime Sorayama to commemorate Puma’s 75th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of their iconic Puma Clyde shoe. This exciting collaboration aims to showcase Sorayama’s distinct artistic style and pay homage to both brands’ milestones.

Drawing inspiration from Sorayama’s renowned aesthetics, this joint series effortlessly combines surrealism and futurism. The collaboration introduces a special ‘machine Puma Cat’ created exclusively by Sorayama. In celebration of Puma’s 75th birthday, Sorayama has designed a unique PUMA Doraemon pattern and a new metal logo for the brand. Embroidery and metallic fabrics have been used throughout the entire collection, effectively bringing together Puma’s signature style and Sorayama’s exceptional artwork.

The series includes various clothing pieces influenced by science fiction, such as the Sukajan Jacket and T7 Jacket. Additionally, the collection features the Crewneck Sweater, adorned with Sorayama’s early artwork. To complement the clothing line, accessories like Shoulder Bags and Hats are also available. Notably, the collection boasts the previously revealed metallic silver Puma Clyde co-branded shoes.

The latest collaboration between Hajime Sorayama and Puma will be exclusively available in the Asia-Pacific region. Fans and enthusiasts can purchase the collection via Puma’s official website and select retailers starting October 22. The highly sought-after Japanese-made Hajime Sorayama x Puma Clyde co-branded shoes will be available worldwide. Keeping this in mind, interested readers are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and mark the release date on their calendars.

This special edition series promises a unique and captivating fusion of Puma’s athletic heritage with Sorayama’s visionary artistry. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own these limited-edition pieces that truly encapsulate the spirit of both Puma and Sorayama.