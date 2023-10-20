Positive Evaluation: China’s Economy Shows Strong Resilience and Great Potential in First Three Quarters

Title: China‘s Economy Earns Positive Evaluations from Global Experts for Resilience and Potential

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 19th: Strong resilience and great potential—people from many countries positively evaluated China’s economy in the first three quarters.

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 18th showed that China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.2% year-on-year at constant prices in the first three quarters of this year. In interviews with reporters from Xinhua News Agency, people from many countries believed that under the challenging situation, China‘s economy showed strong resilience in the first three quarters, continued to recover, and made solid progress in high-quality development.

Analysts said that in the context of the current world economic recovery still facing multiple challenges, it is extremely difficult for China‘s economy to maintain a sustained recovery and overall rebound. Gianni Rossouw, professor of economics at the School of Economics and Business at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, described China‘s performance as “quite remarkable!”

Ronny Lins, director of the Brazilian Center for China Studies, praised China‘s prudent monetary policy and active fiscal policy for boosting consumer confidence and maintaining stable import and export trade. Lins also noted the growth of the service industry.

Argentine economist Javier Adelfond highlighted China‘s strong growth amidst a complex and severe international environment, emphasizing the country’s resilience and solid economic foundation. Positive data such as China‘s total retail sales of consumer goods and the added value of industries above designated size further showcased China‘s enormous economic potential.

The data demonstrates the strength and potential of China‘s economy, bolstering confidence in its economic prospects. German companies, for instance, invested 10.3 billion euros in China during the first half of the year, which Michael Schumann, chairman of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, attributed to confidence in China‘s stable growth.

Ljubo Jurcic, former Croatian Minister of Economy, expressed that China remains an important engine for global economic development. Selcuk Chorakkoglu, director of Turkey’s Asia-Pacific Research Center, characterized China‘s ongoing economic recovery as a positive signal for the world economy. Egyptian economist Walid Jabala commended China‘s flexibility and ability to respond to shocks.

The first three quarters of this year saw a rebound in the high-tech manufacturing industry, with investments increasing by 11.4% year-on-year. South African economist Hermo Preus predicted that the service industry and high-tech sector will become the main drivers of China‘s future economic growth.

Lu Chengquan, President of the Malaysian Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised China‘s accelerated pace of innovation and visible industrial upgrading. Many Chinese companies are enhancing their international competitiveness with advanced technologies in various fields.

Steve Hoffman, CEO of “Founders Space” in Silicon Valley, lauded China‘s rapid development in high-tech fields, especially artificial intelligence, and anticipated the reshaping of China‘s industrial and economic forms. Hidetoshi Tashiro, chief economist of Japan Unlimited Contract Co., Ltd., emphasized that China‘s steady economic growth is inseparable from its innovative vitality.

Overseas observers also commended China for actively opening up and providing important opportunities for global economic recovery. Chua Wee Chai, senior vice president of Kasikornbank in Thailand, praised China‘s role in promoting the recovery of global trade and its support for economic globalization.

China‘s strong economic performance and resilience amidst global challenges have earned recognition and praise from experts worldwide. The country’s potential for sustained growth and its role as a major driver of global economic development continue to inspire confidence among international observers.