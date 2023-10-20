35 Countries Release Digital and Green International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative

China and 34 Other Nations Release “Digital Economy and Green Development” Cooperation Framework

During the special forum on unimpeded trade of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum on October 18, China and 34 other countries jointly released the “Digital Economy and Green Development International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative.” This initiative aims to foster cooperation in the digital and green sectors and has received support from international organizations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The framework consists of four parts, namely economic and trade cooperation in the digital field, green development cooperation, capacity building, and implementation and prospects. It aims to establish an open and safe environment, improve trade facilitation, bridge the digital divide, and enhance consumer trust. The initiative focuses on encouraging investment cooperation in areas including clean energy, green finance, new energy automobile industry, and green infrastructure construction.

Participants of the forum recognize the importance of digital and green transformation in promoting economic growth and achieving sustainable development. The framework adheres to principles such as independence, voluntariness, flexibility, pragmatism, multi-party co-construction, and open development. It seeks to tap into the potential of cooperation between countries and create new momentum for development.

The countries involved in this initiative are China, Afghanistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brunei, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central Africa, Chile, Cook Islands, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Hungary, Iran, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Niue, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Zambia. These nations are the first batch of participants in the “Digital Economy and Green Development International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework.” However, more interested countries, regions, and international organizations are welcome to join and support this initiative to further enrich its content and enhance cooperation.

The release of this framework signifies a significant step towards promoting cooperation in the digital and green sectors. It provides a solid foundation for countries to collaborate and drive sustainable development in the economy, society, and environment. By focusing on digital and green cooperation, the participating nations aim to create an environment that fosters innovation, trade, and investment, thus paving the way for a greener and more prosperous future.

