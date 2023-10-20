Home » 35 Countries Release Digital and Green International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative
World

35 Countries Release Digital and Green International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative

by admin

China and 34 Other Nations Release “Digital Economy and Green Development” Cooperation Framework

During the special forum on unimpeded trade of the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum on October 18, China and 34 other countries jointly released the “Digital Economy and Green Development International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework Initiative.” This initiative aims to foster cooperation in the digital and green sectors and has received support from international organizations such as the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization.

The framework consists of four parts, namely economic and trade cooperation in the digital field, green development cooperation, capacity building, and implementation and prospects. It aims to establish an open and safe environment, improve trade facilitation, bridge the digital divide, and enhance consumer trust. The initiative focuses on encouraging investment cooperation in areas including clean energy, green finance, new energy automobile industry, and green infrastructure construction.

Participants of the forum recognize the importance of digital and green transformation in promoting economic growth and achieving sustainable development. The framework adheres to principles such as independence, voluntariness, flexibility, pragmatism, multi-party co-construction, and open development. It seeks to tap into the potential of cooperation between countries and create new momentum for development.

The countries involved in this initiative are China, Afghanistan, Argentina, Belarus, Brunei, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central Africa, Chile, Cook Islands, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Hungary, Iran, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Niue, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Zambia. These nations are the first batch of participants in the “Digital Economy and Green Development International Economic and Trade Cooperation Framework.” However, more interested countries, regions, and international organizations are welcome to join and support this initiative to further enrich its content and enhance cooperation.

See also  Udinese market – The EFL puts Friulians under observation: the reason

The release of this framework signifies a significant step towards promoting cooperation in the digital and green sectors. It provides a solid foundation for countries to collaborate and drive sustainable development in the economy, society, and environment. By focusing on digital and green cooperation, the participating nations aim to create an environment that fosters innovation, trade, and investment, thus paving the way for a greener and more prosperous future.

Please note that the above article is sourced from Polaris and is for reference only.

You may also like

The massacre of innocents in Gaza. Can Israel...

UN Secretary-General authorizes management of social fund for...

We reject the Palestine Exception to free speech...

Canada Withdraws 41 Diplomats from India Amid Expanding...

Vodafone Foundation and Libellula Foundation together to train...

Capture of Gang Member Threatening Woman and Family...

Elections in Georgia, Trump’s former lawyer pleads guilty...

buses, trains, planes, schools and hospitals at risk...

The letter in which Christopher Columbus announced the...

Star Wars Jedi Survivor in offerta a 44,64...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy