Japanese Pharmaceutical Company Employee Arrested for Espionage in China

Japanese Citizen Arrested in China on Espionage Charges

October 19, 2023

The Japanese Embassy in China confirmed on Thursday that a Japanese citizen, who works for a pharmaceutical company, has been formally arrested by Chinese authorities. The man was detained in Beijing in March and has now been charged with espionage.

The Japanese man, who is in his 50s, has been working for Astellas Pharma in China for over 20 years. Prior to his detention, he had plans to return to Japan after serving as a senior executive at the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the Japanese citizen was suspected of engaging in espionage activities and was arrested in accordance with Chinese law. She emphasized that China is a country governed by the rule of law and protects the legitimate rights and interests of all parties involved.

The Japanese government has been actively working to secure the release of the detained citizen and provide necessary consular support through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

This incident comes as China has been intensifying its scrutiny of foreign organizations and individuals under the pretext of national security. The revised Counterespionage Law, which came into effect this year, expands the definition of espionage and grants broader law enforcement powers to national security agencies.

This is not the first case of a Japanese citizen being detained by the Chinese government on suspicion of espionage. Since 2015, at least 16 similar cases have been reported, raising concerns among foreign companies operating in China.

The Japanese government has strongly urged China to release the arrested citizen, and the case highlights the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Japan is expected to continue its efforts to secure the release of its citizen and protect the rights of Japanese nationals in China.

