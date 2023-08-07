Purdy will participate in joint training of 49ers and Raiders; will not play on sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Brock Purdy will get his first chance to face another team since undergoing elbow surgery after last season at San Francisco training this week with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it is unlikely that he will play the first exhibition duel.

Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that Purdy will participate in both practices with the Raiders on Thursday and Friday and will get plenty of work with the starting teams. Most of San Francisco’s best players are likely to be off Saturday.

“I doubt Brock will play,” Shanahan admitted after practice. “We have not fully decided. Usually when we do exercises in front of others, I rarely play the starters. That’s usually my plan because I think more about practices than games.”

Purdy has been preparing to return in the first two weeks of training camp and participated in all three 49ers workouts to strengthen his surgically repaired right elbow. Shanahan indicated that the team will re-evaluate Purdy next week and decide if he is ready to practice three days in a row.

His absence from Sunday’s exhibition matchup will give backups Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen a chance to play.

