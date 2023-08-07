GhostScript: New vulnerability! Linux affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for GhostScript. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for GhostScript on 08/07/2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The Linux operating system and the products open source Ghostscript and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2224367 (Stand: 06.08.2023).

Several GhostScript vulnerabilities reported – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.5.

GhostScript Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Ghostscript is a free interpreter of the PostScript and Portable Document Format (PDF) page description languages.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in Ghostscript to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-38560 and CVE-2023-38559.

Systems affected by the GhostScript vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Open Source Ghostscript (cpe:/a:ghostscript:ghostscript)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux <= 8.0 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux <= 9.0 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Bugzilla – Bug 2224367 from 2023-08-06 (07.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for GhostScript. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/07/2023 – Initial version

