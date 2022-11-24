With the collapse of cryptocurrency and the completion of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, the price of graphics cards has also dropped very badly. Even though it is much lower than the MSRP suggested price, for some friends who want to pick up cheap, they may continue to wait. It is lower, and last month’s data has shown that the price of the RTX 30 series seems to have stabilized. This month is basically confirmed. Not only has it stabilized, but several graphics cards have returned to an upward trend again.

Is the previous generation graphics card more fragrant? The latest GPU price tracker shows that the RTX 30 series is on the rise, up to 33%

Recently, foreign media Tom’s Hardware released the latest GPU price tracking report. Although Black Friday is coming and many things have been smashed to the bone, it may be that the inventory of GeForce RTX 30 series is running low. The average price in October is higher than last month. There are quite a few photos.

The first is the NVIDIA 40 and 30 series graphics cards, and the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 have just been launched, so I won’t discuss them. RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 can be said to be the most expensive of all. Although they are still cheaper than the recommended price, they are 31.7% and 33% more expensive than last month.

Not sure what the reason is, but I guess it has something to do with inventory comparison, because the best price of RTX 3090 Ti this month is 1,449 US dollars, which is only a little cheaper than RTX 4080, and RTX 4080 is faster than RTX 3090 Ti, and it is a new generation As for the graphics card, no one should choose the RTX 3090 Ti.

In addition, the RTX 3080 Ti also rose by 25%, and the RTX 3080 12GB was 14.3%. This may be related to the RTX 4080. The price difference is quite large, especially the RTX 3080 12GB is almost twice as fast, but the performance gap is not so much Obviously, the CP values ​​​​of RTX 3080 12GB and RTX 3080 Ti are relatively high.

Although the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have not yet been launched, the RTX 3070 has also risen by 13.3%, and the RTX 3070 Ti is 1.7%, which is not much different. Of course, there are still some cards with a slight price drop, including RTX 3080, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050. These three cards may have more stocks at present.

The AMD part is good news. Almost all RX 6000 series have fallen, especially the three RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT and RX 6600, which have fallen by 13.3%, 16.7% and 13.6% respectively. The original price of RX 660 is 330 US dollars. You can find them for as low as $190 right now, which is really cheap:



It is not surprising that the RX 6950 XT card will rise a little bit. A few days ago, foreign media shared that the gaming computer with the previous generation AMD flagship graphics card is cheaper than the RTX 4080:



In any case, the inventory of AMD and NVIDIA’s previous generation graphics cards is obviously less than the previous few months. For friends who have been waiting for low prices, it is recommended to sell them now. become more expensive.

Source: Tom’s Hardware