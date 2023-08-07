Early detection examinations reduce the risk of serious diseases. The German health system provides for a series of check-ups. Those with statutory health insurance receive reimbursement and can collect points as part of bonus systems.

Anyone who regularly does some endurance sports, eats a healthy diet and avoids alcohol more often does a lot to grow old healthily. Nicotine should also be taboo and regular visits to the doctor should be a matter of course.

Because many diseases, including age-related diseases, initially do not cause any symptoms, it is important to diagnose them early and take countermeasures.

Taking advantage of the check-ups offered by the statutory health insurance companies is therefore an important part of your individual health care.

Adults are entitled to these check-ups

Depending on age and gender, those with statutory health insurance are reimbursed for certain check-ups, screenings and vaccinations.

The so-called IGeL are Iindividual duels Gehealth Lservices. These are check-ups that patients can have carried out if they specifically request them, but they have to pay for them themselves.

Your insurer will reimburse you for the following preventive measures:

General medicine for young adults: Young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 can have a one-off check-up with their family doctor.

gynecology: Women over the age of 20 receive a gynecological cancer screening examination (genital examination only) once a year. A chlamydia test is also carried out annually up to the age of 25. From the age of 30 there is an annual palpation examination of the breast and from the age of 35 there is a right to a cytological examination (early cancer detection) including an HPV test every 3 years. Women between the ages of 50 and 69 can also have a mammogram every two years. You will even be invited in writing to this form of breast cancer screening.

urologists: From the age of 45, men can take advantage of early cancer detection examinations by a urologist. Genitals and prostate are checked for changes.

Dermatology: Patients over the age of 35 can have a skin screening every two years for the early diagnosis of malignant (malignant) and benign (benign) skin changes by appropriately trained general practitioners or by a dermatologist.

general medicine: In addition, people with statutory health insurance from the age of 35 are entitled to a check-up with their family doctor every three years. This includes a general physical examination, laboratory analysis of blood and urine, and a blood pressure check.

dentistry: You can have the dental check-up carried out every six months. Tartar removal (not: teeth cleaning) is on the program once a year. In addition, there is a biennial examination for periodontal disease prevention.

Gastroenterology: Women over the age of 50 can have an annual test for occult blood in their stool. Men do the same, but from the age of 50 they can choose to have two colonoscopies at least ten years apart. Women are entitled to this option from the age of 55.

Internal medical check-up: Men over the age of 65 can have the condition of their abdominal aorta checked once by means of an ultrasound examination. This is used to detect aneurysms. In this way, vascular ruptures can be avoided.

Also remember your vaccination card

As a rule, the vaccination card is also checked during the examination by the family doctor and the medical staff will draw your attention to the need for booster vaccinations. Since it can sometimes be a long time between visits to the practice for general medicine, it doesn’t hurt if you keep an eye on when your vaccinations are due.

As a rule of thumb, you can remember that the statutory health insurance companies usually pay for those vaccinations that are recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO). However, there are differences in the guidelines of the health insurers, so if in doubt you should clarify the assumption of costs in advance. The most commonly reimbursed vaccinations include:

Protection against diphtheria and tetanus. A refresher is required every 10 years. The annual influenza vaccination for people who are particularly at risk. From the age of 60 the prevention of shingles. For risk patients, this may be paid from an earlier age. The TBE vaccination, commonly also called tick vaccination, is generally given to those people who live or are staying in TBE risk areas at no additional cost. The vaccination against whooping cough can usually be boosted once in adulthood. In your vaccination card you will find the whooping cough vaccination under the technical term “pertussis”. You only need another measles vaccination if you were not vaccinated as a child or only once.

