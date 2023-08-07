Home » Three young people are assaulted in the Dos Culturas park in Ambato – Diario La Hora
Three young people are assaulted in the Dos Culturas park in Ambato

Three young people are assaulted in the Dos Culturas park in Ambato

CASE. The evidence was brought before the Judge of Criminal Guarantees, as part of the materiality of the facts.

Two men and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery inside the Dos Culturas park in Ambato. The fact was learned this Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the intersection of Nebrija and Jorge Manrique streets. Police from Móvil Miraflores and Jardín Ambateño arrived at the site where they found three frightened young men, all 19 years old.

Those affected told the gendarmes that minutes before, while they were in the park, a black motorcycle on which three people were traveling was hanging around them.

Suddenly, one of the occupants of the motorcycle approached them, while the other two individuals still on board the vehicle also intercepted them.

They took out a firearm with which they intimidated the young people, and then searched them and stripped them of a cell phone.

With this background, the police officers of the Ambato Norte District searched for them and found them. They tried to escape, but did not get far, as they were captured.

A revolver-type firearm, the stolen cell phone and $150 in cash were found in their possession by the suspects, two of Ecuadorian nationality and one Colombian.

All were deprived of their liberty and subsequently placed under the orders of the competent judicial authorities. The rapid intervention of the uniformed allowed the dismantling of this criminal gang, which would be dedicating itself to robbing people in the city. (MAG)

