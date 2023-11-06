Pursuit: A Suspenseful Love-Killing High-Energy Reversal Movie Starring Junning Zhang and Ruan Jingtian

Suspenseful Love-Killing High-Energy Reversal Movie “Pursuit” Premieres in Beijing

Beijing, November 5 – The highly anticipated movie “Pursuit”, directed and written by Zeng Yingting, held its premiere today in Beijing. The film, produced by Junning Zhang and Tang Zaiyang, and starring Junning Zhang and Ethan Ruan, garnered significant attention as the main creators gathered at the event to share the details of the film’s creation.

“Pursuit” tells the gripping story of Wu Jie (played by Zhang Junning), a policewoman with a stunning appearance but a heart full of despair. Devastated by her husband’s death, Wu Jie finds herself on the brink of suicide until she stumbles upon a water corpse with its heart and fingers removed. As she delves into the investigation, she discovers that all the clues point towards illegal migrant agent Lin Yousheng (played by Ethan Ruan). Thus begins a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase, with Wu Jie tirelessly pursuing Lin Yousheng. In the end, Wu Jie manages to capture the brutal murderer, save a girl trapped in a devil’s cave, and find her own redemption.

Director Zeng Yingting explained that the film’s intention is to shed light on the difficulties women face and encourage those who have experienced pain to face life’s challenges bravely. Junning Zhang added, “Although the movie has a suspenseful and thrilling style, it also carries a significant amount of positive energy. I hope that everyone can draw inspiration from Wu Jie and bravely confront all dissatisfactions in life.”

The characters of Wu Jie and Lin Yousheng display resilience and redemption against the blows of life. Both individuals undergo emotional trauma, with Wu Jie’s husband committing suicide out of depression and Lin Yousheng being betrayed by his girlfriend. Despite their suffering, they choose to let go of the past and reconcile with themselves. Wu Jie sells her husband’s car and Lin Yousheng embarks on a journey of self-discovery. They prove that even in the face of pain, they possess the courage to overcome and move forward.

During the premiere, Junning Zhang and Ethan Ruan shared personal insights on overcoming emotional injuries. Zhang expressed, “Emotional injuries are not insurmountable. Everyone experiences sadness at times, but as you give yourself more time, you will realize that the worst has passed. Life is about enjoying the process and pushing forward to find salvation from sorrow.” Ruan added, “During times of discomfort, spending time with friends and family can provide the most solid support and help relieve emotional burdens.”

Interestingly, Junning Zhang and Ethan Ruan, friends for 16 years in real life, play lovers turned adversaries in “Pursuit”. Their characters engage in a deadly game of love and betrayal, culminating in an intense pursuit on a rainy night. Ruan revealed that his role in the film was largely due to Zhang, as she personally approached him for the part of Lin Yousheng. Zhang jokingly remarked, “Because we are friends, we don’t need to pay overtime even if we shoot overtime.”

The highly anticipated film “Pursuit” will hit theaters nationwide on November 11, promising audiences a suspenseful and emotionally charged experience.

