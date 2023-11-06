2023 Luzhou Laojiao Table Tennis City Tour Challenge: Promoting National Health and Sports Power

2023 Luzhou Laojiao Table Tennis City Tour Challenge and National Fitness Level Competition Kicks Off in Shijiazhuang

Shijiazhuang, China – On November 4th, the highly anticipated 2023 Luzhou Laojiao Table Tennis City Tour Challenge and National Fitness Level Competition commenced with great enthusiasm at the Hebei Stadium. The competition, with the theme of “Together Glory and Table Tennis Struggle,” was organized by Luzhou Laojiao and authorized by the China Table Tennis Association, aiming to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle.

Nearly a hundred table tennis enthusiasts from all walks of life gathered to compete in the team-based tournament, featuring 20 teams striving to qualify for the 2023 season finals. The event also witnessed the presence of esteemed guests and leaders, including former Chinese table tennis team player, Olympic champion, and world champion Yan Sen, Deputy Secretary-General of Hebei Table Tennis Association Li Tiancai, Deputy Secretary-General of Hebei Table Tennis Association Chen Yan, and representatives from Luzhou Laojiao Tequ Liquor Sales Co., Ltd.

Yan Sen, expressing his passion for table tennis, stated, “Gathered together in Shijiazhuang, a city full of glory, and work together to defend our table tennis glory with a fighting spirit.” Chen Yan, the chief referee of the event, highlighted the significance of the competition, stating, “It is a cross-border collision between famous Chinese wines and table tennis. It is also a stage to test the competitive level of table tennis and a continuation of glory and fighting spirit.”

Throughout the day, the athletes showcased their skills and determination, competing fiercely during the group round-robin matches and the subsequent elimination playoffs. The dedication and tenacity of the players were evident as they gave their all on the table, demonstrating their hunger for glory.

In addition to the competition, attendees had the opportunity to interact with Yan Sen, engaging in friendly challenges and exchanging experiences. The participating athletes expressed their gratitude for the event, with one stating, “This will be a wonderful moment worth remembering in my life.”

The highlight of the event was the awards banquet, where Luzhou Laojiao’s classic wines were enjoyed, and the top three teams were honored. Yan Sen, Li Tiancai, and Yang Ming presented medals and prizes to the winning teams, who will now represent Shijiazhuang in the annual finals against other city promotion teams.

Song Yi, Luzhou Laojiao Tasting Ambassador and national sommelier, added a touch of elegance to the dinner party with a captivating wine tasting performance. The event also marked Luzhou Laojiao’s commitment to promoting national fitness sports and sports events, as well as its contribution to the implementation of the Healthy China strategy.

Looking ahead, the 2023 Luzhou Laojiao Table Tennis City Tour Challenge and National Fitness Level Competition will continue in other cities such as Beijing, Xingtai, and Linyi. The winning team from each city will have the opportunity to compete in the season finals, aiming to reach the pinnacle of glory.

Luzhou Laojiao, with its rich brand heritage and pioneering spirit, remains dedicated to connecting with consumers and supporting the endeavors of strivers. By promoting sports and cultural events, Luzhou Laojiao strives to showcase Chinese traditions and the unique charm of Chinese spirit in the new era. Cheers to the glory of China!