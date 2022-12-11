Source title: Qi Peixin’s “The Hidden God” starts to play the role of Xianxia again, and the theme of the drama to be broadcast is rich and exciting.

Co-produced by Shanghai Xixi Films, Xinbaoyuan Film and Television Investment, Galaxy Cool Entertainment Media, and Penguin Films, the ancient costume fairy tale drama "Shen Yin" produced by Xixi Films has recently been officially announced in Hengdian. The play is directed by Chen Jialin and Zhao Lusi , Wang Anyu as the leading actors, tells the story of Kujin, the son of the true god, and Ayin, the water condensate beast, jointly saving the common people in the three realms. Among them, Qi Peixin plays Bibo, a water-condensing mythical beast, who accompanies Ku Jin and A Yin to collect Fengyin Xianyuan and travel through the four worlds. "The Hidden God" started Qi Peixin's incarnation as a beast and traveled to the four worlds to explore the multi-theme works that attract anticipation "Shen Yin" is an ancient costume fairy tale drama adapted from the novel of the same name by Xing Ling. It tells the story of Ku Jin, the son of the true god who has been granted divine power, and the inspirational and motivated new generation Feng Huang Feng Yin. It is an inspirational story about helping Fengyin return from Nirvana and shouldering the righteousness of the common people through many dangers and obstacles. Among them, Bibo, played by Qi Peixin, is the last water-condensing mythical beast left in the world. One of the indispensable partners around him has provided a very important way for Kuching to extend A Yin's life. Qi Peixin also contributed an outstanding performance in another detective-themed costume drama "The Great Cao Xuanxuan". The play tells the story of the modern reasoning novelist Zhou Na who came to the ancient Yancheng by chance and became the child bride-in-law of the county magistrate Guo Zijie. The two worked together to solve strange cases repeatedly. Qi Peixin played Zhou Shaoliang, the favorite student of the villain Zhou Qin, who became a member of the criminal department under the recommendation of his master. Zhou Qin put pressure on Guo Zijie to let Zhou Shaoliang and Guo Zijie compete to solve the case, promising that the person who solves the case first can be promoted As a doctor, in the end he gradually saw master Zhou Qin's unruly plan, rescued Cao Xuanxuan at a critical moment, and chose to abandon the dark and turn to the bright. It is reported that this is Qi Peixin's first challenge to a costume detective drama, and both the subject matter and the characters are very exciting. Qi Peixin is down-to-earth and speaks with his works with a sincere heart, which has won unanimous praise from inside and outside the industry Qi Peixin entered the film and television industry in 2019 by appearing in the costume drama "Chen Qing Ling". In just three years, he has accumulated a lot of works. Ling Sheng, who is known as the boss of Xiao Ling in the drama "Accidentally Picked Up Love", and Shen Ao, the handsome son in the ancient court love comedy "My Name is Liu Jinfeng". As a new generation actor born in 1995, Qi Peixin has always been Keep your feet on the ground and speak with your works, learn from experience in each play, enrich yourself in the accumulation, and pursue to conquer the audience with strength. Qi Peixin continued to hone himself and won everyone's approval, but he still did not relax. This year, Qi Peixin participated in many new projects, such as Gu Chengze in "Miss Xia's Marriage Before Love 2", "Ah! Jin Mulai in "Can I Be a Person", Xing Yanyu in "Eve Before", and Shaoqing in "There Are Woods in the Mountains and Woods with Hearts", etc., have accumulated many works to be broadcast in their hands. No matter what type of role they are, they He can be treated with the sincerity of a young man, and because of this, he has won unanimous praise from inside and outside the industry, and we look forward to his wonderful performance in new works.

