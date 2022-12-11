Qatar World Cup again reported the death of foreign workers Organizer: Death is part of life

Entered the quarter-finals on December 9, but the controversy surrounding the event continued. Some media disclosed that a Filipino worker died in an accident at the training ground of the Saudi Arabian team. part of life.”

The British Sky News and the Guardian reported that the sports media “The Athletic” pointed out that the worker was working at the coastline beach resort where the Saudi team stayed. Concrete dies.

After the report was exposed, the Qatari government and FIFA confirmed the incident. When asked about the incident, Akada said that the World Cup is in full swing and successful, but the media wanted to talk about the accident. He said death is part of life, whether at work or in sleep.

Ekada emphasized that he expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased for the death of the workers, but he was surprised that the media took this as the first question.

The Qatari government stated that if the investigation finds that the incident involves a violation of safety regulations, the company concerned will face legal procedures and severe fines; as for the deceased who was injured or killed at work, the family members can receive compensation from the fund supporting labor and insurance.

In an interview on November 28, Sawadi, secretary-general of the Qatar High Commission for Delivery and Inheritance, said that among those working on events related to the event, 400 to 500 foreign workers died.

The picture shows members of the human rights organization Amnesty International held a banner demonstration in front of the Qatar embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, on November 29, demanding that Qatar and FIFA compensate foreign workers whose rights and interests have been damaged.