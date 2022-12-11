Assembled computer usage and what features are available for Intel components:

In terms of parts selection, the main idea is to focus on the CP value and maximize the performance of 13600k as the basis for selection.

The CPU uses the provided Intel Core i5 13600K. The combination of 6 P cores and 8 E cores makes it suitable for single-core heavy games and multi-core heavy conversion rendering. The Intel Thread Director technology behind it is a major contributor. The Windows 11 system can accurately perform thread scheduling, so that the P core and E core can have the most appropriate performance. The 13600K’s Intel Turbo Boost technology can dynamically adjust the frequency. Virtualization technology Intel VT-x, VT-d also has a great improvement on the emulator.

Intel’s Extreme Memory Profile (XMP), as long as the XMP configuration file is enabled in the BIOS, the memory will be overclocked from the JEDEC standard frequency to the frequency set by the manufacturer, which can reduce the delay and greatly improve the scene that consumes heavy memory. It also allows users Save yourself the tedious process of slowly adjusting and rebooting all the time.

As for the case, use the darkFlash DLX21 that comes with the purchase of the motherboard, and choose the white version.

The preset generously provides 14cm fans with three front and one rear. The large screen on the front panel can provide a good air intake, the side panel uses a screw-free door-opening design, and the I/O part is also everything (USB3.0, USB2.0, USB 3.1 Type-C, 3.5mm input Output, Reset, lighting effect control buttons and power switch), the internal space is also sufficient, EATX motherboards and graphics cards within 40 cm can be installed, which also ensures future expansion.

The power supply is SilverStone ET600-MG. The dual 8pin CPU power supply can provide a more stable environment at 13600k. The conversion rate of the gold medal and the Japanese capacitor also make this power supply have good efficiency and stability. It supports OCP, OPP, OVP and other basic safety protection measures, and the design of full modules and flat wires can make the whole line of the host more neat and beautiful. There is also a five-year warranty guarantee.

The motherboard is Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E using ASRock ASRock. Although the Z790 has been released, this also makes the discounted Z690 very competitive. This Z690 was chosen because it has a 13-phase power supply and allows the 13600k to be overclocked to its full potential. Other advantages are that it can be matched with DDR4 which is very cost-effective now, supports PCIe 5.0 and PCIe 4.0 to support high-end graphics cards and high-speed SSDs, has a front USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C to match with the case, 802.11ax (WiFi 6E ) + Bluetooth support so that the host is not limited by the location of the network cable, and can also connect to different Bluetooth devices or share the network as a hotspot. Its white appearance can also match the case.

The graphics card uses ASUS DUAL-RX6650XT-O8G, which has the performance close to 3060ti, but the price is only 7990. If you add the recent game gift activity, it can be said to be one of the best choices for CP value. And through the FSR function, the performance is improved. Allow users to play 1080p and 2k games.Video decoding supports 4K60 and 8K30 AV1 encoding, which can also share CPU pressure when watching high-quality videos

The memory uses ADATA 8GB D4-3200 D50 RGB white*2 dual-channel. ADATA’s memory has always had good reviews and has good overclocking potential, and the mainstream 16GB capacity is enough for most scenarios. White In addition, the appearance of RGB is the main reason why many people choose.

The storage device uses UMAX M1500 1TB, read: 7000M/write: 5500M PCIE4.0 SSD, which can fully display the characteristics of the Z690 chipset and experience high-speed transmission performance. With a capacity of 1TB, you can install various programs and use it without worry. The price of 2599, coupled with its capacity and speed and a five-year warranty, is worth choosing.

The radiator uses Jonsbo SHADOW 360 white version, and uses the 360 ​​water cooling pressure to keep the overclocked 13600K at a good temperature.

A complete description of what a computer is for and how Intel’s technology can help with that purpose:

This is a good choice of CP value that can not lag behind in performance for four years in college, both in appearance and performance. It is a carefully selected component that allows students to use it widely in games, school assignments, media production, and work, and can do all kinds of things they want to try without being limited by performance. And with white as the main color, it will be quite satisfying visually.

From my point of view, I usually play games, live broadcast, write programs, watch videos, etc. on the computer, so I need a computer with balanced configuration, and Intel’s 13600k can further improve the experience. The single-core performance of 13600k exceeds that of 12900k and it is equipped with 24MB Smart Cache. This improvement can greatly improve the frame rate and delay of the game, and better play the performance of the graphics card.

The combination of 6 P cores and 8 E cores also enables multitasking with ease, perfectly coping with multitasking during live broadcast. The loading speed will also be improved when programming in the virtual machine to increase efficiency. It can be described as an upgrade in all aspects.

With the support of Wi-Fi 6E, the location of the host is not limited, and it can be placed in any location that can receive Wi-Fi. Being able to freely choose the matching of motherboards to use DDR5 and DDR4 is also very considerate to consumers and users who upgrade old hosts.

When there is a temporary problem with the graphics card, the UHD770 display chip also supports a variety of decoding, including the AV1 format, so that the viewing does not freeze, and the built-in encoding/decoding can also perform light editing.

Name: Haoyue Qiji

This host is mainly based on white tones, so the word Haoyue was chosen, and in terms of performance, I hope this host can be a miracle in college life, allowing users to have the potential to try various things. In the current Internet age, a good host The mainframe symbolizes infinite possibilities, so it is named Haoyue Qiji.