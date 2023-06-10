New Adobe Express Powered by Firefly Revolutionizes the Way Creators and Brands Design and Share Great Content

Adobe has released a new beta version of Adobe Express. Adobe Express is the one-stop content creation app for designing and sharing great social media posts, videos, images, PDFs, flyers, logos and more and making the process fast, easy and fun. Adobe Express is powered by Adobe’s decades of industry-leading creative technology, and now it embeds Adobe Firefly, a collection of creative generative artificial intelligence models, directly into the content creation workflow, revolutionizing the way everyone creates. Whether creative professionals, creators, students, businesses and brands, all can think of cid:[email protected]Create, collaborate, and share great content at the speed of images.

The latest version of Express brings the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document and generative AI tools into this new one-stop editor, making it easy to create high-quality social video content, retouch Images, editing PDFs, and more are quick and easy. And with PDF support, this one-stop editor makes it easier to import, edit, and enhance PDFs for visually stunning documents. Plus, whether you’re an individual, a small business, or a large business, you can take advantage of Express’s seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Manager to simply keep files in sync across applications, collaborate in real time, and deliver branded content at scale.

Firefly is now built directly into Express workflows, allowing creators of all skill levels to generate unique image and text effects through simple text commands to enhance social media posts, posters, flyers and more. Firefly, which performs simulation training on a specific data set, is the most unique generative artificial intelligence product on the market. Its combination with Express enables companies to produce infinitely varied brand creative promotional materials, extending content creation capabilities to creative teams outside. Firefly’s content is trained on a unique dataset and labeled with Content Credentials, bringing critical trust and transparency to the distribution of digital content. Firefly in Express makes it easier to create high-quality content, bringing the power of AI to this large collection full of beautiful and high-quality designs and movie templates, photos, music and assets to inspire creators.

“The new version of Adobe Express combines the power of Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and Acrobat with Firefly, a generative AI model collection, through a fun and simple web application experience that allows everyone from personal to Every user in a large organization can create great content. Creators can now produce stunning videos, designs, and documents faster than ever before, and workflows that integrate seamlessly with flagship applications It will help Creative Cloud subscribers have more control over their creative process than ever before.”

The perfect complement to Adobe’s flagship applications Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud and Document Cloud

Express is the perfect web complement for Creative Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Acrobat apps. Now, Creative Cloud members can seamlessly import, edit and keep in sync across apps for instant collaboration, enabling teams to quickly create social media content or concept approvals while maintaining brand alignment. For enterprises, seamless integration with Creative Cloud apps and Experience Manager will democratize creativity beyond design teams, meaning organizations can create, collaborate, and produce content faster at scale; SMBs can Easily plan, schedule, preview and publish great content in one place; student users can now collaborate more in real time, such as creating shared projects, designing school posters, web pages, animated videos, etc.; educators can add unique Visual elements, animations, and effects to quickly create stunning diagrams, book reports, and more.

Express Coming soon to Google Bard

Adobe is working with Google to bring Firefly and Express to Bard, Google’s experimental conversational AI service. In the coming months, Firefly will become Bard’s premier generative AI partner, powering the text-to-image translation feature to make it do what it does best. Through integration with Google’s new Bard, users of all skill levels can describe creative ideas to Bard in their own language and create Firefly-generated images directly in Bard, which can then be modified using Express to create compelling Community posts, posters, flyers, and get inspired by this large library of beautiful, high-quality templates and assets.

Adobe ExpressOther innovations include:

Ÿ New one-stop editor enables users to produce impactful design elements, engaging short films and images, as well as stunning PDFs, animations and standout content for Instagram, TikTok and all their favorite channels and platforms .

Ÿ Firefly integrated into Express can generate custom image and text effects from the description through the function of converting text to images and text effects.

Ÿ New short films, multi-page templates, and design elements bring more inspiration to the existing beautiful and high-quality content library of nearly 200 million content assets. These include clips and design templates, royalty-free Adobe Stock images, clips and sound assets, nearly 22,000 fonts, patterns, backgrounds, shapes, and more.

Ÿ PDF Support for this one-stop editor makes it easier to import, edit and enhance copy to create visually stunning PDFs.

Ÿ More AI capabilities help creators take the guesswork out of designing, quickly find the perfect content addition or get personalized template recommendations for a unique style to create social media posts, short videos, posters and flyers, and more.

Ÿ Simple actions like removing backgrounds from images and clips, animating characters with only audio, converting to GIF, and editing PDFs make it easy to create great content.

Ÿ Instant collaboration, seamless review and commenting capabilities speed up the creative process. Creators can easily access, edit and work with creative assets from Photoshop and Illustrator directly in Express, or add linked files to ensure files are always kept in sync with updates across multiple applications.

Ÿ Animation effects such as fade-in, pop-up, flicker, and bounce provide new ways to better present text, photos, clips, and assets. And, with the Animate from Audio feature powered by Adobe Character Animator, which synchronizes a character’s lips and gestures with recorded dialogue, productions can come to life.

Availability

The latest version of Adobe Express is now available in beta. Users can log in to the free desktop beta version of Adobe Express, and a mobile version is coming soon. For existing Adobe Creative Cloud members, the premium plan of Adobe Express is already included.