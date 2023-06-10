Extra-EU expansion and acquisitions for Longevity

Listen to the audio version of the article

«We closed 2022 with a turnover of around 10 million euros, doubling the results of the previous year, above all thanks to the new openings, the increase in brand awareness, the strong growth of existing centers and the number of customers . In the first 5 months of 2023 the numbers grow by double digits, +55% compared to the same period of the previous year, and customers are on the rise. We currently have 24 centers in Italy, two in Switzerland and Spain and this year we estimate we will exceed 16 million in consolidated turnover». Luigi Caterino, co-founder and CEO of Longevity – a group of which the network of bio-hacking and anti-aging city clinics The Longevity Suite belongs to – is optimistic, having just acquired 100% of Lipinutragen, a company specialized in molecular medicine born in Bologna at the end of 2005 as a spin-off initiative of the National Research Council (Cnr) which uses advanced technology to carry out particular lipidomic (fat) analyzes of cells. The test, a blood sample – patented by Lipinutragen and which will soon become part of the Longevity check-up under the name Longevity Molecular Profile – will be used to identify stress conditions or negative lifestyles and to define a highly personalized treatment plan for rebalance the state.

“The acquisition of Lipinutragen – comments the CEO – concretizes the path already undertaken to raise the scientific value of the protocols, services and products offered in the city clinics, making the treatment even more precise and personalized and building an ecosystem that presides over every single area of ​​the well-being of the individual”.

The company’s development plan is demanding, from expansion abroad to new formats. “Three new openings are planned for the coming months in Milan, two in Rome in addition to those already planned in Vicenza, Varese, Cagliari, Genoa – says Caterino -. We will also strengthen our presence in Europe with two more new locations in Spain and Switzerland and we are confident that we will be on the finishing straight in London. Furthermore, by the end of the year we will be inaugurating a clinic in Cairo, given that Egypt is one of the markets with the highest growth potential in the coming years, which will sanction our entry into the Middle East & North Africa area. This first presence will be followed, by consolidation and market interest, by an opening also in the Arabian peninsula».

And he continues: «After the communication of the partnership with Portrait Milano, the hotel owned by the Ferragamo family under the Lungarno Collection Group, we are having a great appeal in the hospitality market. We will soon announce new important agreements with important luxury players in Italy and in Europe. Finally, we are launching The Longevity Kitchen, an innovative healthy restaurant concept inspired by the philosophies, ingredients and recipes of the places on the planet where people live longer and healthily. The first restaurant will open in Milan in September».