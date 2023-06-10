Cutting and caring for lupins: Do you have to remove faded flowers?

With their large flower buds, they please the eye of the hobby gardener in summer. However, when the first flowering period slowly comes to an end, the question arises: “What do you have to do with faded flowers?”. We explain why you should cut the lupins after flowering and which care measures can promote a second flowering in August.

Cutting lupins: in which cases is it necessary?

Lupins are among the most beautiful flowers in the ornamental garden and are very popular among hobby gardeners. But when their blossoms wither, you ask yourself – should I remove the faded ones or leave them as they are?

Prune lupins to prevent spread in the garden

Lupins do not necessarily need pruning after the end of the flowering period. Even if you let the faded flowers stand, the flower will thrive and stay lush again next year. After flowering, however, the propagation phase begins for the perennial. Now lupins form a lot of seeds and can spread uncontrollably in the garden. To prevent this, you need to regularly remove the wilted leaves before the plant starts to set seeds.

Cut off spent flowers to encourage a second bloom

If this propagation phase does not start, then the flower puts its energy into flowering instead. So cutting off the flower buds often encourages a second bloom at the end of summer.

For cut flowers: remove wilted parts to keep the flower fresher longer

Lupins are ideal as cut plants. However, in order for them to last longer and for all the flowers to open, wilted flowers should be removed regularly. It is best to check the flower buds once a day and cut off faded flowers.

Only cut back lupins in summer in exceptional cases

The lupins are shortened to about 20 cm above the ground in autumn. However, this pruning is only recommended after the end of the second flowering. In summer, the plant should only be cut back if it is sick. Lupins, for example, are often attacked by powdery mildew – and can be cut back after flowering.

For sweet lupins, leave the faded blooms and harvest the seeds

The seeds of the sweet lupins are an exception. Because they can be used very well. So if you leave the faded sweet lupines standing, you can harvest the seeds around the end of August. To do this, cut off the pods and open them to get to the seeds. They are then left to dry for a few days and then processed into flour.

Withered lupins: How to cut off the flower clusters correctly

In the following we will explain how to properly cut off faded lupins. The right time for this is in June, just after the end of the flowering period. This is not a severe pruning – only the flower clusters or the withered part of the flower clusters are removed.

What do faded lupins look like?

Fading can be recognized quickly. In a flower cluster, the lower flowers begin to wither first, lose their color and dry up. Meanwhile, new flower buds open at the top.

How do you cut off the flowers?

Use clean pruning shears for the grooming cut. Proceed as follows:

At the end of the flowering period, you can cut off the individual dead flowers to encourage the upper flower buds to open. You can also use a sharp knife for this task.

When the entire flower cluster has withered, cut it off just below the last flower bud. The

If you need a cut flower, then cut off the flower cluster together with the stem down to the next side shoot.

Propagating Lupins: Leave a few flowers on the stem

If you want to propagate the lupins but at the same time avoid spreading them uncontrollably in the garden, then gradually prune only the withered flowers, eventually leaving a few flower buds at the top of the flower cluster. Then you can later harvest the seeds and propagate the flowers.

Although most lupine varieties are perennial plants, they are not long-lived. So it is worth collecting and sowing seeds after two or three years.

What to do with the faded?

Withered flowers can be composted or worked into the soil of the flower bed. You can also dispose of the faded lupins with the organic waste.

Pruning and caring for lupins after flowering

Like all plants, lupins do not need any fertilizer after the end of the flowering period. Fertilizers high in nitrogen may encourage growth and leaf formation, but will not prolong flowering. Once you’ve removed the faded flowers and are hoping for a second bloom, you can work some compost into the soil to provide the plant with everything it needs.