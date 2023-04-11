It will be warmer in Bosnia and Herzegovina today than in previous days with sunny periods and gradual cloud cover from the west.

In the evening and during the night, it will be cloudy with light rain in some places in the north, the Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

Weak to moderate northwesterly and westerly winds will blow.

It is cloudy in most areas this morning, according to data from the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute.

The daily temperature will be from 14 in the east to 20 in the west, in the higher areas in the east of five degrees Celsius.

SITUATION ON THE ROADS

Traffic in the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina /FBiH/ runs smoothly, in the eastern parts of Srpska the roads are wet and slippery, and in the higher areas and in the valleys the fog reduces visibility in places, and the Auto-moto Association of Srpska /AMS/ advises drivers to drive cautiously, adapted to the conditions on a trip.

Due to the removal of the object and rehabilitation of the landslide on the regional road Doboj-Prnjavor-Srbac, section Srbac-Gornja Vijak one, in Vlade Vinčića Street, there will be a temporary suspension of traffic every weekday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., until May 8.

Due to landslide rehabilitation, traffic on the section of the Foča-Goražde main road in the town of Filipovići is difficult, with one lane, and changes are also being made on the Rudice-Novi Grad road, where the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian path is underway.

On the regional road Stari Ugljevik-Glavičice /Glinja region/ landslide rehabilitation works are being carried out, so the traffic will take place alternately, in one traffic lane.

Due to the work on the rehabilitation of the main road Gradiška-Nova Topola-Klašnica and the construction of three roundabouts on the section Klašnica jedan-Nova Topola, the traffic regime has been changed, as well as due to the works on the construction of the roundabout at the junction of the main roads Gradiška-Nova Topola and Čatrnja – Gradiška.

On the part of the main road Žegulja-Ljubinje / section Podvrsnik-Ljubinje/, road reconstruction works are underway, and traffic is carried out by passing vehicles alternately.

There are also changes on the Brod na Drina dva-Vrba highway section in the Čemerno tunnel due to works, and due to an active landslide, traffic is moving slowly on the Gradiška-Kozarska Dubica highway at the entrance to Orahova.

Due to damage to the bridge over the Bukovica River in the town of Gornji Podgradci and damage to the bridge over the Jablanica River in the town of Sovjak on local roads, traffic was stopped and diverted to alternative road routes.

Due to the construction of the highway section from the Johovac interchange to Vukosavlja, the traffic regime at the Johovac interchange has been changed.

There is also a change in the traffic regime at the Rudanka interchange, due to the construction of the highway section from the Rudanka bridge to the Putnikovo brdo two tunnel, and there are also changes in the flow of traffic on the Razboj-Rudanka and Razvoj-Tedin Han regional roads.

Due to numerous landslides and the risk of landslides on the Brod na Drina main road – the Hum/Šćepan Polje border crossing, passenger vehicles have difficulty moving, while traffic has been suspended for freight vehicles.

Traffic takes place in one traffic lane on the Ukrina-Gornja Vijaka regional road due to activated landslides.

Due to the demining of the terrain on the regional road Podnovlje-Polje, near the demining construction site “MSP Gornji Božinci”, there will be a temporary suspension of traffic every weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until July 14, and on the section of the highway Kotor Varoš-Mitrovići in the town of Viševice until May 12.

In Banja Luka, due to the reconstruction of the Street of Olympic Winners and the intersection with Gundulićeva, from Saturday, April 15, traffic will be suspended in the streets of Olympic Winners /on the part from Bulevar Serbian Army Street to Trg Republika Srpska 8/ and in Gundulićeva /from the intersection of Olympic Winners to Gundulićeva 106/.

There will be a suspension of traffic for all vehicles in Banja Luka in Kralja Aleksandra Prvo Karađorđevića Street on the bridge over Široka Rijeka in Rakovac towards Motike, due to the removal of the old bridge and the construction of a new bridge, as well as a change in the traffic regime in the section from the “Pavlović Tours” garage to the intersection with Ljevčanska street.

In the FBiH, traffic is slower during the day due to works on the main roads Jablanica-Mostar /in Donja Jablanica/ and Semizovac-Olovo /Čevljanovići-Nišići/, then at the entrance to Stolac from the direction of Mostar, as well as at the turn for Orahovica in the area of ​​Konjic, and at the Gornja Kalesija-Sapna intersection.

On the section of the regional road from Ravno to the main road Ljubinje-Trebinje, traffic was stopped and redirected to alternative routes.

The frequency of vehicles exiting Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Gradiška and Velika Kladuša border crossings has been increased, while at other border crossings the delays are no longer than 30 minutes.

