Qi Xi made a surprise appearance in the recent broadcast of “Fifty Kilometers of Taohuawu”. After the last time, all the residents of the dock called Qi Xi at Sister Lang, this time it was Qi Xi’s turn to call Wang Chuanjun’s three silly string bars.

Qi Xi said in the video: “Mr. Wang ~ I heard that you opened a string in Taohuawu. I wish the three silly strings will be liked by everyone, so that everyone will feel happy and your stupid!” Netizen: This Wang The teacher called ~ I ate dog food all the time.

It is reported that Qi Xi and Wang Chuanjun were photographed going out together a long time ago, and they were photographed together with their children before, which caused heated discussions. Although there was no official announcement when the two were in love and marriage, the two officially made their relationship public for the first time in the previous “Peach Blossom Pier”.

Original title: Qi Xi led the sister group Lang to call Wang Chuanjun, and Mr. Wang sprinkled dog food super sweet

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling