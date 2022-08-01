Home Entertainment Qi Xi called her husband Wang Chuanjun, and Mr. Wang was super sweet jqknews
Entertainment

Qi Xi called her husband Wang Chuanjun, and Mr. Wang was super sweet jqknews

by admin
Qi Xi called her husband Wang Chuanjun, and Mr. Wang was super sweet jqknews

Qi Xi made a surprise appearance in the recent broadcast of “Fifty Kilometers of Taohuawu”. After the last time, all the residents of the dock called Qi Xi at Sister Lang, this time it was Qi Xi’s turn to call Wang Chuanjun’s three silly string bars.

Qi Xi said in the video: “Mr. Wang ~ I heard that you opened a string in Taohuawu. I wish the three silly strings will be liked by everyone, so that everyone will feel happy and your stupid!” Netizen: This Wang The teacher called ~ I ate dog food all the time.

It is reported that Qi Xi and Wang Chuanjun were photographed going out together a long time ago, and they were photographed together with their children before, which caused heated discussions. Although there was no official announcement when the two were in love and marriage, the two officially made their relationship public for the first time in the previous “Peach Blossom Pier”.

Original title: Qi Xi led the sister group Lang to call Wang Chuanjun, and Mr. Wang sprinkled dog food super sweet

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  The treasures of Racconigi castle: here are the historical photo albums

You may also like

The cinema museum in the metaverse Domenico De...

Pitti Fragranze returns to the Stazione Leopolda and...

The best films from the “Colorful Animation” unit...

For Your Exclusive Love, SHIATZY CHEN Launches Qixi...

Tutor? Speed ​​Cameras? Nightmare holidays? Don’t worry, there...

A book “Xue Baoqin’s Poems: Asking the Sky”...

Li Zonghan’s “Outside Court, Drowning in the Water”...

Yang Jue celebrates his father’s birthday: Happy birthday...

Han Hong re-sings “Heavenly Road” in online concert_chapter_fans_music

The 36th Popular Film “Hundred Flowers Awards” announced...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy