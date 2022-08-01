Home Health Google and SkyWater Technology’s Open Source Chip Design Service Adds 90nm Process Options – mashdigi
Health

Google and SkyWater Technology’s Open Source Chip Design Service Adds 90nm Process Options – mashdigi

by admin
Google and SkyWater Technology’s Open Source Chip Design Service Adds 90nm Process Options – mashdigi

Google has announced a partnership with SkyWater Technology, a semiconductor engineering and manufacturing foundry based in Bloomington, Minnesota, to enable developers with limited funds to build chip products on the 130nm process through an open source design kit, and earlier announced this service 90nm process technology will be provided free of charge.

The 90nm process technology provided for free this time can still be used through the SKY90-FD open source design kit cooperating with Google and SkyWater Technology, and can be operated in a web server environment that conforms to the Apache 2.0 specification.

The 90nm process technology provided this time is based on the 90nm FDSOI CMOS process proposed by the Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, allowing designers to design chips with more complex circuits, and correspond to higher execution rates and lower power consumption.

Like the previously provided 130nm process, although the current process technology has been down to smaller specifications, the process technology provided by itself can still be used for the design of most IoT devices and passive components, while providing different process technologies, Google is expected to be able to drive more Diversified open source chip design development.

See also  Anti Covid therapies, intelligent "nanosavette" discoveries that kill the virus

You may also like

Covid in September? Around the corner another 10...

Omega-3, how many are needed to lower (a...

HomePod mini re-pairing tutorial, 4 tricks to reset...

here is what is happening in the world

The new weapon against Covid? A calculator gave...

High Performance Color Aesthetics IWC Top Gun Naval...

Covid: 36,966 infected, 83 deaths, rate at 18%...

Denying rumors that it will be shutting down...

Sudden flushes | Maximum attention: silent but very...

Apple increases AppStore advertising space: there are also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy