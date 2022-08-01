A shot from a sinker shotgun on the afternoon of Sunday 31 July struck between the arm and the collarbone a policewoman engaged in a control service in Lecce, in via Pitagora, in the Settelacquare area of ​​Lecce. The bullet caused pain, but no injuries to the officer, as she appears to have struck a badge on her uniform. The shot would have started from the window of one of the neighboring buildings.

The episode caused dismay in the city and was harshly condemned by the mayor Carlo Salvemini: “I address a thought of closeness on behalf of the whole Lecce community – said the mayor – to the local police officers who were victims of a criminal action this afternoon. that only by chance did not cause serious damage. I have no words to comment on those who take up a rifle to shoot from their home to hit two fighters engaged in their duty on the street. Relief for the narrow escape is accompanied by concern for what It happened. I hope that the investigations of the investigators will soon identify the person responsible. The carabinieri who investigate intervened on the spot “.

To the message of condemnation of the mayor Salvemini, is added that of the councilor of Equality of the Province of Lecce, Filomena D’Antini: “I express strong condemnation and full solidarity with the two police officers who this afternoon were victims of a serious and deplorable action. whoever carries out their work to serve the state and the community is the most aberrant thing that can happen. The two watched my closeness, sure that this gesture will not intimidate those who undertake to enforce the law. I hope that the investigations of the investigators – concludes Filomenda D’Antini – can soon identify the person responsible and an exemplary penalty can be applied. (