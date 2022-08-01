Source Title: The World‘s Top Integrated Circuit Achievements Frontier Showdown China‘s “Core” Strength Concentrated

A few days ago, the finals of the Zhongguancun International Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Competition in the field of integrated circuits were held in Beijing. A group of independent innovation achievements that stood out from the global integrated circuit field appeared in a hard-core show that focused on demonstrating the strength of my country's scientific and technological innovation "core". In addition to communication, power supply, and sensing temperature and humidity, the chip can also perform virus detection? The Zhongke Xintong team, which appeared in the competition, brought a cutting-edge project that opened up people's imagination of chip functions – biophotonic chips. Sui Jun, President of Zhongke Xintong, introduced that a virus-sensitive reagent is coated on the optical waveguide of the photonic chip. When the virus antigen to be tested reacts with the reagent, the refractive index of the light will be changed, thereby changing the optical properties such as the wavelength of the light. . Then, by analyzing the properties of the output light by the detection system, the type and content of viral biomolecules can be detected. "The direct detection of antigens based on photonic chips has the advantages of high sensitivity, fast speed, easy operation and high safety compared with existing detection methods." The reporter learned from the Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Management Committee that at present, the Beijing integrated circuit industry led by Zhongguancun occupies a pivotal position in the country in terms of industrial scale and technical level, and has become an important force in the innovation and development of my country's integrated circuit industry. A large number of high-quality leading companies such as North Huachuang, Zhaoyi Innovation, and Horizon have emerged, as well as a large number of subversive achievements such as brain-like chips, magnetic memory chips, and carbon-based chips. It is expected that by 2025, the integrated circuit industry will achieve operating income of 300 billion yuan. . The Zhongguancun International Frontier Science and Technology Innovation Competition is the competition section of the Zhongguancun Forum and a high-level international frontier science and technology competition platform for foreign exchanges. The reporter learned from the competition organizing committee that since the competition has been held for 5 consecutive years, it has attracted more than 10,000 innovative projects at home and abroad to sign up, and more than 400 outstanding start-ups and entrepreneurial teams have stood out, providing 460 million yuan to 156 high-quality cutting-edge technology companies. Yuan financial support. At present, 17 companies have grown into global unicorn companies, and 9 companies have been listed on domestic and foreign capital markets, and have achieved remarkable results in serving the development and growth of companies and helping key core technology breakthroughs. According to the arrangement of the competition, the top two projects in the finals of the sub-fields will be shortlisted for the finals of the competition to compete for a million-dollar prize. For the top three projects in each sub-field that meet the policy support conditions, the city will give small and micro R&D subsidy funds of up to 300,000 yuan in different grades, and enjoy the through-train discount for the selection of Zhongguancun's cutting-edge technology enterprise support policy, and have the opportunity to get the highest The financial support of no more than 5 million yuan and the capital contribution of no more than 15 million yuan given by the municipal-level relevant platform in the form of "equity investment".

