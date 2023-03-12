After the defeat against Godoy Cruz last date, Racing needs to give answers to its people by facing Sarmiento de Junín in the Cilindro de Avellaneda. The game is played from 5:00 p.m., corresponding to the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League.

The team led by Fernando Gago has the return of one of its greatest figures, Matías Rojas, in charge together with Gonzalo Piovi of the stopped ball. And it was precisely the talented Paraguayan midfielder who put the Academy ahead shortly after the end of the first half.

Rojas received the ball on the left flank, went into the center while leaving rivals on the way, accommodated his left foot and with a shot crossed to the left post of the goal defended by Sebastián Meza, put Racing ahead.

GOAL OF THE ACADEMY! ⚽🎓 Matías Rojas took an unassailable shot from outside the area, beat Meza and made it 1-0 for Racing against Sarmiento at the end of the first half.#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/QT1EUS18sz — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) March 12, 2023





