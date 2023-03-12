Home Entertainment Racing beats Sarmiento in the Cilindro and returns to the fight in the Professional League
Entertainment

Racing beats Sarmiento in the Cilindro and returns to the fight in the Professional League

by admin
Racing beats Sarmiento in the Cilindro and returns to the fight in the Professional League

After the defeat against Godoy Cruz last date, Racing needs to give answers to its people by facing Sarmiento de Junín in the Cilindro de Avellaneda. The game is played from 5:00 p.m., corresponding to the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League.

The team led by Fernando Gago has the return of one of its greatest figures, Matías Rojas, in charge together with Gonzalo Piovi of the stopped ball. And it was precisely the talented Paraguayan midfielder who put the Academy ahead shortly after the end of the first half.

Rojas received the ball on the left flank, went into the center while leaving rivals on the way, accommodated his left foot and with a shot crossed to the left post of the goal defended by Sebastián Meza, put Racing ahead.



To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  Odie's ex-wife and actor rumored that the license plate "password of love" has become irrefutable evidence_Zheng Yuncan_Chen Hao_Netizen

You may also like

World Glaucoma Day: one million Argentines suffer from...

A trucker died in a collision with a...

Nicaragua broke diplomatic relations with the Vatican

The first Women’s Rally was held in Cipolletti

An expected return: Instituto returns to La Bombonera...

History, awards and curiosities on the most famous...

Malagò and the great beauty of engines: “All...

Preventive prison for a man accused of abusing...

Video: a small plane crashed on several houses...

They brought 483 Vilma Palma vinyls from Uruguay:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy