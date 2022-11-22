Founded by the legendary designer Raf Simons in 1995, Raf Simons, the fashion brand of the same name, officially announced today that the 2023 spring and summer series will be the last season of the brand.

Raf said in an official statement: “The Spring/Summer 2023 collection will be the end of an extraordinary 27-year journey for the brand and the final season for the Raf Simons fashion house. I lack words to share how proud I am of everything we have achieved. I am grateful to the My team, collaborators, media and buyers, friends and family, and our loyal fans and followers have been incredible for their support. Thank you all for believing in our vision and thanking you for believing in me.”

Raf Simons’ clothing design has always been centered on the youth subculture, and is deeply loved by the younger generation of consumers who pursue individuality. In addition to his personal brand, Raf has also served as the creative director of Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein and other brands, and joined Prada in 2020, and this decision may mean that the 54-year-old Belgian designer will devote himself to At work at Prada. What are your thoughts on Raf Simons’ sudden graduation? Welcome to leave a message to tell us.