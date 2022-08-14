Home Entertainment Sound Magic updates the legendary huqin, and the latest summer sale news – midifan: we focus on computer music
Sound Magic updated the Legendary Hu folk music source to Version 1.3. Fixed bugs, improved stability under the Apple M1 chip and improved the download method. It is recommended that you update and upgrade.

Major updates to Legendary Huqin sources include:

  • Fixed some sampling bugs
  • Re-optimized some skills, loading faster and more convenient
  • New and faster way to download
  • Contains the latest erhu audio update content

Details can be found on the product page
https://neovst.com/product/legendary-hu/

At the same time, the Sound Magic Summer Sale also offers great discounts on folk music sources, including:

  • China Impression, a comprehensive source of folk music solo instruments, including more than 60 kinds of Chinese folk instruments, currently $499 (original price $999)
  • China Ensemble, currently the most comprehensive folk music ensemble sound source on the market, including more than 20 kinds of folk music ensemble sounds, currently $499 (original price $999)
  • China Impression Lite, a comprehensive folk music source, the current lowest price in history is $169 (original price $399)

It should be pointed out that other Chinese folk music sources that do not appear on the list generally have a 40% to 40% discount.

At present, Sound Magic can already provide Chinese support services, and you only need to use Chinese directly on the contact page or Email.

Please visit the promotion page for details
https://neovst.com/sales/

