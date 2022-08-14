[Epoch Times, August 14, 2022]On August 13, in the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Super League, the Meizhou Hakka team defeated the Henan Songshan Longmen team 1-0 away. Since then, “exposure of the conflict between the Henan team and the Meizhou Hakka team after the game” has become a popular content on the Internet, and rushed to the hot search rankings.

Beijing News Sports reported that on the evening of August 13, the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League ended all games. As a result, the Henan Songshan Longmen team lost 0-1 to the Meizhou Hakka team and temporarily fell out of the championship group.

Sina Sports, Jiangxi Radio and Television Metropolitan Channel’s “Urban Live” column official account City Live and many other media reported on the topic “Large-scale conflict broke out after the match between Henan Songshan Longmen and Meizhou Hakka”.

The report said that after the game, a large-scale conflict broke out between the Henan and Meizhou teams during their departure. In the process of leaving the field, the Henan team’s bench quarreled with Meizhou Hakka goalkeeper Hou Yu. Henan team’s bench player Zhao Yuhao was emotional and chatted at Hou Yu under the pulling of everyone, and the scene was chaotic for a time. However, the Henan team’s coaching staff and staff calmed the conflict.

“Sports Lens” reported that in this game, both players and coaches were quite angry on the field. The Henan team itself occupies a relatively large advantage, because the overall strength is higher than that of the opponent. But in the 13th minute, the red card changed the game. After that, the two sides played very angry. One red card and five yellow cards appeared in a game. In the stoppage time of the first half, the coaches of both sides also had a verbal conflict on the bench.

In the 72nd minute of the second half, Ma Xingyu knocked down Vukanovic, that is, the two sides had another quarrel, and a conflict almost broke out.

After the game, some fans posted a video showing a large-scale conflict between the Henan team and the Meizhou team when they returned to the locker room. Zhao Yuhao was so excited that he couldn’t stop it. Some fans at the scene explained that it was Meizhou Hakka goalkeeper Hou Yu who insulted the home team and provoked the bench players when he returned to the locker room.

Hou Yu also said on his social media after the game that he felt the power of cyber violence for the first time after winning the game. There are thousands of comments on this dynamic, most of which are scolding from Henan fans.

The above topics have attracted the attention of netizens, and many netizens posted their opinions: “I can’t get used to it, I can’t play football, and fights are the first.” “Don’t play the men’s football team.

