Rainfall and a slight drop in temperature: what the weather will be like in Córdoba

The heat interrupted in the middle of the autumn season in Córdoba but it seems that it is coming to an end. According to the data reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), isolated showers and storms are expected this Sunday during the afternoon/night.

The expected maximum temperature is 25°C while the minimum will drop to 11°C. During the morning, the sky will be mostly cloudy.

Extended forecast

Monday. Maximum of 18°C ​​and minimum of 11°C. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Martes. Maximum of 21°C and minimum of 9°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Wednesday. Maximum of 21°C and minimum of 9°C. Partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Thursday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 11°C. Clear skies throughout the day.

Friday. Maximum of 24°C and minimum of 11°C. Mostly cloudy sky.

