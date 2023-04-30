“More proud than sad, but we lost two points”

At the end of the challenge between Roma e MilanJosé Mourinho spoke to the microphones of Dazn to talk about the match and the performance offered by their players. Below are the statements made by the Roma coach.

A bitter taste remains, but Roma played a great game, without conceding anything. Are you more satisfied with the performance or angry about that last ball?

“If we only talk about performance, I think it’s unfair for us. Because only we, with what we’ve built in terms of group, can play against Milan the way we played, with all the difficulties we have. We don’t we are a rich team, every player who is lost is a problem and we have lost many. Playing a game like this with Milan and fighting to reach a goal like fourth place, fighting despite the limits we have, I think only we can do it . I’m more proud than sad, obviously sad because we had the three points. But I’m more proud than sad.”

Did you like the solution with the two ends?

“There are coaches who play the way they play. They choose the game model, the system, the players… If they can’t play with system A they play with system B, if they can’t play in B they play with system C.. We play with what we have available, I don’t like answering these questions. I like to say that these guys are fantastic and that we are still in this position, trying to give everything until the end.”

Are you thinking about a system change?

“Roma Women and their coach, to whom I send a hug and congratulations for the Scudetto, have a central defender who used to play for Bayern Munich (Wenninger, ed.). Maybe he can play with us…“.

It will be a month of passion, we will have to go step-by-step. You are there for the Champions League zone and in the Europa League semifinal: what do you do?

“We do everything we can do. I’m a very proud coach.”

Two points lost or one earned?

“Two points lost…”.

Mourinho at the press conference

How much does peer hurt?

“I’m sad, but I’m more proud than sad. Only we can do what we’ve done. Only we, who have our limits, could have done this match against Milan. They’re a great team, their man on the pitch is on the bench I’m not envious of Pioli, he’s a great colleague, always correct on the pitch. I’m obviously sad about the result, about how the draw came about, but I’m more proud than sad. The boys are fantastic, we did what we could do. We didn’t have central defenders on the bench, I would have liked to put an extra central defender at Origi’s entry. With the full-backs I would have liked to make this change, but I couldn’t do it. If you have midfielders in this direct game, which is what we have done before the 1-0, anything can be done when the raw material available allows you to do it. We played an extraordinary match, in terms of organization, mentality, sacrifice; a ‘kid’ like Bove entered, who did well, and he hurt his shoulder… I’m super proud and I’m sure the Roman fans will go home like me, sad about the result but proud of the boys.”

On the Lotta Champions?

“It’s for those who have invested in it. There’s no match for it. We’re there because the guys do an incredible job, but it’s their goal and not ours. We’re there because we’re good, even if someone thinks they can. no. The guys are good, the staff too and we do everything possible. The others are there who have to stay there. Ours is a fantastic season and we arrive in this situation where everything is decided with these difficulties. But let’s go. The next is with Monza having 24 hours more to prepare it, which is normal for us. And let’s go there.”

On the points of Juventus?

“Maybe it’s a difficulty or maybe not. I’ve been in Italy for four years, but it’s normal. When they talk about Justice Sport, I hope that the next time I get a disqualification I can be on the bench, they owe me two games. I didn’t go to the bench with Lazio and Sassuolo, now it’s Serra who is guilty but I can’t play those two matches again. Paratici has lost his job and can now go back to work in football. I can’t tell you what it influenced, but in my thoughts I have always looked at the Juve with 15 points, which Max and the players earned on the pitch. They are one thing, justice is another. But we’re having fun.”

About injuries?

“If we go to talk about injuries, I have to be a doctor a bit and I don’t like it. Karsdorp I don’t think I’ll see him again on the pitch, Llorente I think I won’t see him again on the pitch, Kumbulla I won’t see him again on the pitch at 100%. Smalling we hope to have him, let’s see in one or two games if it will be possible. Wijnaldum is close to returning, I don’t know about Dybala. We protected his adductor to get him back against Atalanta, but he was on the bench not to play. if Milan had scored, we wouldn’t have put him on the field. Matic is disqualified against Monza, but let’s move on. I’ve been a coach for many years, with squads in which I had a thousand options. Now I have to be with a group of extraordinary guys “I’m super proud to work with them. Belotti went out but couldn’t breathe, on the stairs before returning he raised the white flag, it was impossible to continue.”

Your Leo?

“He’s stratospheric: when he’s in his natural habitat, that is, having space to go deep, it’s devastating. We protected there with Celik who knows him well, then with Mancini and Ibanez who is used to slipping. We applied the pressure in asymmetrical way controlling quite well. Great effort from everyone. Then I forgot about Belotti, he said he couldn’t breathe. Abraham? He asked for the substitution but I didn’t want to do it because he was someone who could help me on set pieces, where Milan continued to field De Ketelaere, Origi, Thiaw… Everyone must make the sacrifice”.