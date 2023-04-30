Sarajevo – Široki Brijeg 29th round PL BiH | Sport

The first match of the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina between Sarajevo and Široki Brijeg ended with the home team winning.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

After a great victory in Mostar against Zrinjsko (2:3), Sarajevo welcomed Široki Brijeg, a direct competitor in the race for placement in Europe with the aim of continuing the positive series. And it succeeded thanks to coach Mirza Varešanović’s decision to give his son Dal a chance in the finish, who scored three big points in the 85th minute.

SARAJEVO – SIROKI BRIJEG 2:1 (1:1)

At the very beginning, Sarajevo took an advantage that shocked the visiting team.

After a crowd in the penalty area, the international from Ghana Francis Kjereme returned the ball and the Brazilian Renan Oliveira hit the net of Širokobriježan – 1:0.

Ivica Barbarić’s team quickly recovered from the shock and already in the 24th minute managed to nullify the advantage of the “burgundy” team.

Moris Valinčić passed on the right side and crossed, a Dominik Radić was faster than Besim Šerbečić and checked goalkeeper Belmin Dizdarević – 1:1.

Despite the tie, Mirza Varešanović’s team continued to attack the visitors’ goal from “Pecare”, and Oliveira again had the best chance for a new lead in the 38th minute.

Then Almedin Ziljkić made a great cross from the left side, and the Brazilian hit the crossbar like a ghost from five meters! The ball fell somewhere around the line, the home team was looking for a goal, but the referee Miloš Gigović signaled for the game to continue and “earned” insults and curses from Sarajevo fans.

Before the break, Široki Brijeg also had a chance to turn things around, just three minutes later, however, Valinčić’s shot went wide of the post.

The “Bordeaux” team continued its attacks in the sequel, creating opportunities in front of goalkeeper Josipović, who had several excellent interventions at the “Asim Ferhatović Hase” stadium and was the most responsible for the fact that the home team did not take the lead again in the 58th minute.

Šerbečić crossed into the penalty area, Oliveira jumped the highest, but he literally kicked the goalkeeper of the Herzegovinian team off the imaginary goal line, who hit the post on that occasion.

Fortunately, Josipović was not seriously injured, so he continued to defend until the end of the match.

The people of Širobriježa mostly defended themselves and waited for a chance to make something more out of a break or a possible counterattack. The opportunity arose in the 66th minute when Marijan Ćavar was a little inaccurate from the edge of the penalty area.

In the last 15 minutes, Sarajevo coach Mirza Varešanović threw all his cards into the attack, sending Adnan Džafić and Ivan Borna Jelić Balta, and then his son Dal Varešanović, however, the visitors’ defense resisted until the 85th minute.

Then, after a cross from the Nigerian Muhamed Musa, Dal Varešanović jumped the highest and scored for Sarajevo’s fifth victory in the last six matches – 2:1.

SARAJEVO: Dizdarević, Musa, Šerbečić, Martinović, Radović, Vrančić, Ramić, Kjereme, Mustafić, Ziljkić, Oliveira. Coach: Ivica Barbarić

BROAD HILL: Josipović, Pranjić, Valinčić, Mašić, Radić, Vukoja, Kpan, Musa, Pejić, Lovrić, Ćavar. Coach: Mirza Varešanović

PREMIER LEAGUE BiH 29TH ROUND

Sarajevo – Široki Brijeg 2:1 (1:1)

/Oliverira 2, Varešanović 85 – Radić 24/

Sunday

Posusje – Zrinjski (16.30)

Sloga Doboj – Leotar (16.30)

Sloboda – Tuzla city (17.00)

Monday

Velež – Borac (18.00)

Tuesday

Železničar – Igman (20.00)

