PORTO CERVO – Synergies between the world of cars and boating are increasingly frequent: in particular, Land Rover confirms its presence in one of the most evocative places in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda Waterfront, where the year, the British house has its own “home”: the Range Rover House. A place where you can see live, not only the latest arrival, that is Range Rover, but also touch and experience the philosophy of the brand that makes sustainability one of the strong points of its philosophy.





But when we talk about Land Rover, we also and above all talk about cars with a great tradition. On the occasion of the Land Rover Experience we boarded a Defender 90 with a 3,000,000 300hp six-cylinder hybrid diesel engine, combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and, of course, all-wheel drive, a Land Rover must, which allows us to tackle today’s off-road route, designed precisely to highlight all the off-road qualities of the car.

We put it to the test on the roads and in the fords of the Sardinian hinterland, the bread for the tooth of Land Rover Defender which, thanks to the permanent all-wheel drive, the reduced wheels and the self-locking rear differential, moves without difficulty and with great ease. Among other things, the latest generation intelligent Terrain-Response system debuted on this new version, which can be configured to allow precise adjustment of settings.





There was also talk of sustainability and respect and protection for the marine environment, thanks to the collaboration between Land Rover and the One Ocean Foundation which is responsible for safeguarding marine biodiversity. In particular, Jaguar Land Rover Italia was hosting partner for the Porto Cervo stage of the MARE Project (Marine Adventure for Research and Education) of which One Ocean Foundation is a scientific partner: this is a research and monitoring campaign of the state of health of the Tyrrhenian Sea in collaboration with the Caprera Sailing Center, conducted aboard the ONE sailing catamaran which covered 1500 nautical miles, carried out over 40 water samples and many other activities to protect the sea and the coastal ecosystem.