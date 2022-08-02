Ji Shi client report Roll up your sleeves and work hard, fill in the transcript yourself. All parts of our province regard optimizing the business environment as a breakthrough for high-quality development, and continue to make efforts in promoting the implementation of policies and strengthening measures to benefit enterprises.

Shijiazhuang: In the first half of the year, the export tax rebate of 2.61 billion yuan helped the development of the export-oriented economy

Hebei Mingmaite Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a large-scale foreign trade enterprise. Last year, the export achieved 300 million US dollars, and the annual export tax rebate was about 160 million yuan. As a first-class enterprise, the tax department of Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang City has opened a green channel for priority review, which ensures the timely and convenient receipt of tax refunds.

Hu Kebiao, Chairman of Hebei Mingmaite Technology Group Co., Ltd.:

Timely tax rebate enables us to quickly pay downstream factories to buy raw materials in a timely manner, and to be able to take orders and produce boldly.

In order to further promote the stability and improvement of foreign trade, the State Administration of Taxation has accelerated the progress of export tax rebates in stages, and reduced the average time for normal export tax rebates (exemptions) for Class I and Class II export enterprises to within 3 working days. On this basis, the Shijiazhuang Municipal Taxation Bureau actively promotes the online processing of the issuance of various certificates for export tax rebates, allowing enterprises to handle business more conveniently. From January to June this year, the Shijiazhuang Municipal Taxation Bureau handled a total of 2.61 billion tax rebates for 10,300 export enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 15.5%, helping the steady development of the export-oriented economy.

Xia Wenxin, Chief of the Import and Export Tax Administration Section, Shijiazhuang Taxation Bureau, State Administration of Taxation:

We continue to expand the working mechanism of sunshine tax rebate, gradually promote precise push service, personalized service functions, provide point-to-point services for enterprises, help enterprises make full use of tax policies with better services, and give foreign trade enterprises momentum and vitality.

Guangyang District, Langfang: “one-stop” precise service “nanny-style” to help enterprises develop

In the government service center of Guangyang District, Langfang City, Wu Zhichao of Langfang City Kuoda Property Service Co., Ltd. is handling the company’s equity transfer and address change. The “government service officer” on duty that day will conduct a preliminary review of the materials and help him in the autonomous terminal. to submit.

Wu Zhichao, Office Director of Langfang Kuoda Property Service Co., Ltd.:

It may have taken a week before, but now it may take half an hour to complete the work, saving a lot of wrong roads.

In order to help small, medium and micro enterprises and self-employed individuals solve financing problems, Guangyang District has also built a financial service platform to provide one-stop nanny services in terms of loan matching, financing guarantee, policy consultation, and credit services. Up to now, it has provided 759 loans for enterprises and self-employed persons, with a credit amount of 1.182 billion yuan.