Rapper Action Bronson and New Balance Collaborate on New 1906R ‘Rosewater’ Color Scheme

Action Bronson and New Balance Launch New Color Scheme for 1906R “Rosewater”

Rapper Action Bronson and New Balance have once again teamed up to launch a new color scheme for the 1906R “Rosewater” sneaker. This latest collaboration comes after the successful launches of Scorpius and Medusa Azul.

The inspiration behind the new color scheme, according to Action Bronson, is the “female color scheme”. The design features bold color configurations that were traditionally used in women’s shoes, providing a fresh and different style choice for sneaker enthusiasts.

Action Bronson took to his personal Instagram Stories to express his excitement about the new release, stating, “Wait and see, this will be the most extreme shoe of 2024! I have always loved women’s color matching, especially the color combination of aerobic clothing. I have collected it. If you are a true sneaker lover, you will definitely know why we buy women’s shoes.”

The 1906R “Rosewater” is characterized by its highly colorful design, with a white shoe body decorated with silver reflective details. The shoe also features pink, purple, blue, and neon green throughout, with the outsole standing out as the most unique and colorful design detail. Additionally, a children’s version of the shoe will also be available, featuring a magic felt shoelace system instead of traditional laces.

The Action Bronson/Baklava x New Balance 1906R “Rosewater” is set to be launched soon, so sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for further updates. This new release is likely to be a must-have for fans of unique and eye-catching sneaker designs.

