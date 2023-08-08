SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth of “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” Marks Successful Conclusion With Grand Concert

SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth of “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” Successfully Hosted at Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Oriental Sports Center

Shanghai, China – On the evening of August 5th, 2023, the SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth of “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” took place at the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Oriental Sports Center. The event, hosted by Metaverse Metaverse, an immersive and interactive social metaverse for the WEB3.0 and XR Internet era, marked the grand ceremony and 10th anniversary concert of the Siba family.

The concert showcased the talent and accomplishments of artists from the Hall of Stars, including Ju Jingyi, Li Yitong, Sun Rui, Xu Jiaqi, and Zhao Yue. Honorary graduate artist representatives also made their return to the stage. Members from the five groups of SNH48 (Shanghai), GNZ48 (Guangzhou), BEJ48 (Beijing), CKG48 (Chongqing), and CGT48 (Chengdu) came together to present a colorful and magnificent family concert in celebration of the 10th anniversary.

The concert began with a grand opening ceremony led by Ju Jingyi, representing all Siba family artists. Following the ceremony, the TOP48 members of the previous youth festival performed their report works, including “Silk Road,” “Day Street Lights,” and “Home.” Through their stage performances, these young artists not only entertained the audience but also showcased their growth and potential for the future.

Each of the eleven teams from the five regiments of SNH48, GNZ48, BEJ48, CKG48, and CGT48 performed representative works from their respective teams. One standout performance was “Dream Hunting” by CKG48, which was full of enthusiasm and energy. The members delivered a powerful and captivating stage performance, with Lei Yuxiao and He Xinman moving the audience with their touching duet. CKG48 members promised to pursue their dreams with a new look and determination.

Apart from the concert, the event also recognized outstanding works of the year, emphasizing the growth of artistic ability. Yuan Yiqi’s work “Law of the Forest” won the Gold Award for Influential Member of the Year and the honor of Queen of the Year’s Peak Popularity. Wang Yi’s “Mute” and Song Xinran’s “Brave Heart” received the Silver and Bronze Awards for Influential Members of the Year, respectively. Additionally, Zhou Shiyu, Zheng Danni, Chen Ke, and Zeng Aijia of GNZ48 won the Outstanding Member of the Year Award with their works “Night Truth,” “Law of the Forest,” “Nonstop,” and “I Wanna PLAY.”

As part of the “SNH48 GROUP Best Newcomer of the Year” award, Yang Tianling’s “Gravity” and He Xinman’s “Planet Carnival” from CKG48 won the sixth and ninth newcomer awards, showcasing their talent and hard work.

During the ceremony, an exciting announcement was made regarding the opening of CKG48’s exclusive Xingdream Theater in Jiulongpo District, Chongqing. The theater, located at L513, 5th Floor, Fancheng, Xiyingmen, Yuanjiagang, will integrate metropolis, ecology, entertainment culture, and fashion life. CKG48, being the first sub-group of SNH48 GROUP in the southwest region, will bring a new light to the stage with the addition of fresh members. The CKG48 Star Dream Theater promises to provide the audience with an unparalleled audio-visual experience, featuring a distinctive new stage and state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment.

The 6th generation of CKG48 made their debut in Chengdu on June 2 and have already showcased their unique vitality and charm with the performance of “In the Name of Love.” With the establishment of the CKG48 Star Dream Theater, the members are expected to continue inspiring their own infinite potential. The theater, exclusively tailored for CKG48, will serve as a new landmark in Chongqing with its unique style.

The SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth of “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” was indeed a celebration of talent, growth, and memorable performances, solidifying the bond that artists from the Siba family have cultivated over the past ten years. With an exciting future ahead, fans can look forward to more inspiring performances and achievements from SNH48 and its sub-groups.

Image Source: Meita Metaverse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

