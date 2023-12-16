Home » Rapper Yailín La Más Viral Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Rapper Yailín La Más Viral Arrested for Aggravated Assault

South Florida rapper and singer known as Yailín La Más Viral, whose birth name is Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz, has been arrested and charged with several counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after an incident in Palm Beach. The arrest report states that Diaz was also charged with damage to property and obstruction of justice.

The incident reportedly began with a verbal argument between Diaz and her boyfriend, who has been identified as rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. According to the report, Diaz accused her boyfriend of seeing another woman, which led to a physical altercation. The report details how Diaz allegedly pursued and attacked Tekashi 6ix9ine, damaging his vehicle and hitting him with a piece of wood.

A 911 call was placed during the altercation, and video evidence of the incident was captured and shared on social media. At a court hearing, Diaz was granted a $9,000 bail after being arrested and imprisoned. It’s reported that prior to the incident, Diaz was married to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is only 27 years old, has had a busy year in South Florida, including a hospitalization in March after being attacked and a subsequent arrest in August in Palm Beach County. The incident involving Yailín La Más Viral and Tekashi 6ix9ine is just the latest in a string of eventful incidents for the controversial rapper.

