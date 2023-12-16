Choco Lozano is linked to a historic Liga MX team after not playing for Getafe in Spain

Antony Choco Lozano could be making a move from Spanish football to the Mexican League, according to reports from El Comercio de España. The Honduran attacker, who has been sidelined by the Getafe coaching staff, has attracted interest from Mexican football team Santos Laguna.

The report states that Choco Lozano is being considered as a potential signing for Santos Laguna by the sports management of the Orlegi Group. The move to the Mexican League may come as a surprise to many, as Lozano has struggled to find playing time in Spanish football.

Santos Laguna has a history of signing Honduran soccer players, and it is reported that they are looking to bolster their squad after a disappointing campaign in the Apertura 2023. The potential move could see Lozano following in the footsteps of other successful Honduran players who have passed through the ranks of Santos Laguna.

Lozano has seen very limited action in Getafe, with only six appearances so far this season and no starts in La Liga. He was given a chance to start in a Copa del Rey game, where he excelled with a goal and four assists, but has otherwise been marginalized by the coaching staff.

The potential move to Santos Laguna comes after successful seasons with Cádiz, where he played at least 28 games in each of the previous four seasons and was a regular starter. It remains to be seen whether the move will materialize, but it could offer Lozano a fresh start in the Mexican League.

Share this: Facebook

X

