Rare Vintage UNDERCOVER Jackets Up for Auction at STAGE in Shibuya, Tokyo

Vintage Store in Tokyo Holds Rare UNDERCOVER Auction

STAGE, a vintage store located in Shibuya, Tokyo, is set to host an auction of rare vintage items from the fashion brand UNDERCOVER, hosted by Jun Takahashi.

Since opening in Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku in June 2021, STAGE has been known for selling retro items from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as stage costumes from Japanese rock bands and artists from the 2000s. The store has now announced the launch of the limited-time auction series “ON STAGE”, with the first event featuring a collection of classic clothing designed by French designer Hedi Slimane.

Following the success of “ON STAGE_DIOR HOMME BY HEDI SLIMANE” and “ON STAGE _ SAINT LAURENT BY HEDI SLIMANE”, the store will now present “ON STAGE_UNDERCOVER #1”. This new auction will exclusively feature rare vintage jackets launched by Jun Takahashi, with approximately 100 pieces of men’s and women’s clothing from the 1990s and 2000s set to be released.

The jackets will include works from the early years after the brand was founded, as well as items from later series such as “SCAB”, “BUT BEAUTIFUL”, “GURUGURU”, and “T” styles.

The “ON STAGE_UNDERCOVER #1” will take place from December 22nd to December 30th at STAGE in Shibuya. The store’s address is 4-10 #1A, Udagawa-cho, and business hours are from 13:00 to 21:00.

Fashion enthusiasts and vintage collectors are expected to flock to the auction, as it presents a rare opportunity to obtain unique pieces from the iconic fashion brand. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of fashion history at this exclusive event.