He is 81 years old and escaped from a nursing home in Italy to fulfill an old dream: “I want to see the sea”

An 81-year-old woman, tired of her confinement in a nursing home in the Italian city of Faenza, he escaped in the last hours of the institution with the aim of fulfilling an old dream: see the sea back. The moving story was reported by local media and quickly gained visibility on social media.

The grandmother, who had lived in a nursing home for several years with other elderly people, he intended to return to a beach in the Rimini areawhere her parents took her on vacation as a child and that she had not seen for 50 years.

Determined, she planned her escape and once she managed to leave the institution in a moment of neglect by her caregivers, arrived at the Faenza train station. From there, she began a journey to Riminilocated more than 70 kilometers away.

Upon arriving in Rimini, the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, took another train that took her to Bellaria Igea Maritime, 13 kilometers later. Once in his long-awaited destination, by the sea, she approached the foot of the hotel where he used to stay, until well into his adolescence, together with his parents.

Inside were the owners of the structure, who came to talk with the old woman and they explained to him that he could not staysince the entire building had been out of service for several years, so its conditions were not the best.

With the inalienable intention of spending a night in the maritime village, the woman went to a local church to see if they would let her stay there. Given this situation, and observing the advanced age of the lady, the priest notified the policewhich finally returned her to the elderly center, more than 80 kilometers away.

Back at the nursing home, the woman finally revealed that she had escaped because “I wanted to see the sea again«, on that beach where he had spent the best years of his life.

