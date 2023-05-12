Home » Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has the risk of explosion in the chemical plant
Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has the risk of explosion in the chemical plant

The situation was reported to the authorities due to the overheating of the material separation boiler in the chemical plant operating in the Gebze Chemical Specialized Organized Industrial Zone (GEBKİM) in the Dilovası district and the risk of explosion. While the gendarmerie and health teams, who came to the region upon the notice, took security measures in the surrounding area, the firefighters quickly intervened and started their work. The teams ended their work by lowering the temperature in the boiler. (AA)

