Raúl Sandoval Graciously Accepts Role in the Pedro Infante Bioseries After Mario Morán Lands Coveted Role

The much-anticipated biographical series “His Name was Pedro Infante” is set to premiere on December 1, 2023, on the streaming platform ViX+. The bioseries, authorized by the family of the legendary actor and singer Pedro Infante, will intimately narrate the life and career of the beloved icon of Mexican cinema.

The role of Pedro Infante in the series will be portrayed by actor Mario Morán, known for his roles in popular films and television shows. Mario spent months preparing both physically and emotionally to bring the character of Pedro Infante to life, describing it as one of his greatest challenges as an actor.

However, it was revealed that Raúl Sandoval, a former contestant on the reality show La Academia, had also expressed his desire to be considered for the role of Pedro Infante in the bioseries. Sandoval, a big admirer of the late golden cinema star, shared his admiration for Pedro Infante and even underwent physical modifications to resemble the iconic actor.

While Raúl Sandoval did not ultimately land the coveted role of Pedro Infante, he expressed his support and admiration for Mario Morán, stating that he felt proud to have been part of the project and grateful for the opportunity to be involved in “His Name was Pedro Infante.”

Sandoval emphasized that there was no jealousy or bitterness over not obtaining the role, expressing gratitude for what he has and acknowledging that the role ultimately went to Mario Morán, who he believes deserved the opportunity.

Ultimately, both Mario Morán and Raúl Sandoval are looking forward to the premiere of “His Name was Pedro Infante” and are excited for audiences to experience the intimate portrayal of the life and legacy of the iconic Pedro Infante.