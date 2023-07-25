Home » Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía Call It Quits: The End of a High-Profile Entertainment Couple
Title: Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía’s High-Profile Love Story Comes to an End

Subtitle: The world of entertainment mourns the split of the beloved urban music couple

One of the most talked-about and adored couples in the entertainment industry, Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, have reportedly called it quits, ending their relationship and engagement, as confirmed by People en Español magazine.

The heartbreaking news comes as a surprise to fans, considering their public displays of affection and their recent announcement of their engagement in March 2023 through the release of Rauw Alejandro’s music video for “Kiss.” The couple has been open about their love and respect for each other, making their separation even more unexpected.

Rauw Alejandro, a prominent Puerto Rican singer, and Rosalía, a Spanish sensation, have been inseparable for over a year and three months. They shared their relationship with the world, attending events and red carpets together, and frequently posting adorable pictures on their social media platforms.

During their time together, the couple traveled to various destinations, including Mexico, Greece, Spain, and Puerto Rico. They celebrated their love by performing together at concerts, with Rosalía even joining Rauw Alejandro on stage during his Hiram Bithorn Stadium concert.

The couple’s most significant collaboration was on the EP “RR,” where they released three beautiful duets: “Vampires,” “Promise,” and the titular track “Kiss.” These songs showcased their chemistry and talent, thrilling their devoted fans.

Although the reasons behind their separation have not been disclosed by People en Español, neither Rauw Alejandro nor Rosalía have addressed the news on their social media platforms.

Recently, Rauw Alejandro has been enjoying a vacation in Puerto Rico, spending quality time with his loved ones. He even had the pleasure of sharing a fun-filled day at a river in Utuado with fellow artist Shakira and her children. Furthermore, he released his new album “Playa Saturno” a couple of weeks ago and is planning to continue his European tour in the upcoming weeks.

As fans process the heartbreaking news, the end of Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía’s love story marks the beginning of a new chapter for both artists. The world will eagerly wait to see how they navigate their individual paths and what musical treasures they will create in the future.

