Title: Controversial Departure of Guillermo Salas from Alianza Lima Revealed

Introduction:

In a shocking turn of events, Guillermo Salas has left his position as the coach of Alianza Lima. LIBERO has obtained exclusive information regarding the behind-the-scenes details of Salas’ departure from the renowned blue and white club.

The Chronicles of Chicho Salas’ Troubled Reign:

Guillermo Salas’ tenure at Alianza Lima can only be described as reminiscent of Gabriel García Marquez’s novel, “breaking latest news of a Death Foretold.” LIBERO has gained first-hand insights into the entire saga, shedding light on the departure of the once-beloved coach from the Peruvian team.

The Night of Decision:

On Sunday, July 23, at 10:00 pm, the Alianza Lima board reached a consensus on the future of Guillermo Salas. Due to the team’s consecutive losses, which placed them in eighth position in the Closing Tournament, it was decided to part ways with Salas.

Leaked Information and Speculations:

Surprisingly, news of Salas’ departure had already surfaced earlier that day, with even potential candidates to replace him being named. However, the club remained silent and chose not to divulge any details. Dani Sandoval, the wife of Andrés Andrade, even bid farewell to the departing coach, leading to further speculation.

Behind the Scenes:

LIBERO’s investigation has discovered that individuals connected to the club’s administration and the Blanquiazul Fund leaked the information to both the press and the team’s players on that very Sunday.

Attempts to Reach Salas:

On Monday, July 24, the sports management urgently contacted Salas, requesting a meeting. However, the Peruvian coach claimed he was not in Lima and could not attend the meeting at that time.

Unsuccessful Communication:

Repeated attempts were made by Jose Bellina, a representative of the sports management, to reach Guillermo Salas. Unfortunately, all communication with the coach went unanswered. In an interview with the RPP program, Salas revealed that he had not received any information regarding his departure from Alianza Lima.

The Decision is Announced:

Despite their inability to reach Salas directly, the club’s officials decided to convey their decision to the coach indirectly. Subsequently, Salas was informed of the club’s resolution, which marked the end of his successful reign as the two-time champion coach of Alianza Lima.

Official Statement from Alianza Lima:

Alianza Lima confirmed Salas’ departure through a concise social media statement. The announcement declared that Professor Guillermo Salas and his coaching staff would no longer be in charge of the first team. Additionally, it was revealed that Professor Nixon Perea, who had been leading the club’s Reserves team, would serve as interim coach until a new technical command is appointed.

Conclusion:

The departure of Guillermo Salas from Alianza Lima has created ripples within the football community. As the club initiates its search for a new coach, the details surrounding Salas’ unexpected exit continue to intrigue fans and pundits alike.

