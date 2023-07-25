Home » Dangerous repeat offenders who committed thefts in Casanare are sent to prison – news
Prosecutors attached to the Casanare Section managed to have Víctor Alberto Castillo Rivera and Carlos Sebastián Rojas Mariño, alias ‘Mueco’, sent to jail because, presumably, they were linked to the commission of crimes of qualified and aggravated robbery.

In the first of the cases, alias ‘Mueco’, he was captured by a court order against him, for a case that occurred in June 2023 where, allegedly, with a firearm, he would have stolen a gold chain using a firearm that apparently acted against the victim in order to carry out the theft.

The prosecuting body accused him of being responsible for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft, charges that he did not accept, however, the judge accepted the Prosecutor’s claims and sent him to prison.

He would have entered through the roof of a house

The other case occurred on February 3, 2023, when, according to the victims’ complaint, Víctor Alberto Castillo Rivera entered their home located in the El Libertador neighborhood of the municipality of Maní (Casanare), and stole a large sum of cash through the roof.

According to reports, Castillo Rivera has a criminal record for various crimes, theft being the most frequent.

The Prosecutor accused him of the crime of qualified and aggravated theft charges that he did not accept, at the request of the accusing entity, the judge imposed a prison measure against him.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

