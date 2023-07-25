4 rules to train the body with an intelligent diet

You don’t just need the gym to build a muscular body but also a smart diet. In addition to training, we also need a correct diet, knowing full well that what we introduce into our body plays an important role in the creation of muscle mass. He explains it Carolyn Brownnutritionist at Foodtrainersa very popular sports and nutrition program in the United States.

The 4 rules of the smart diet to build muscle

Speaking of proteins, according to Brown there are 4 secrets, or rather tips, to keep in mind when we want to work on our muscles, with or without sessions in the gym, keeping our body healthy. Here they are

1. Calories are not created equal

It makes no sense to fill up on calories with a diet of bad foods. What we eat will play a huge role in gaining muscle mass. They have to be chosen the most suitable sources of protein.

2. Calculate your nutritional needs

We’ve already asked ourselves: how much protein do we really need? According to Brown, no more than 1 gram per pound of your target body weight. Converted to our units of measure, means 1 gram every 0.45 kg. This is because the body can only absorb 25 to 35 grams of protein per meal, so this is where it makes sense to work on supplementation, that is, the integration of the substances we need to improve performance.

3. Add whey protein

To optimize a pre or post workout snack, the proteins contained would be ideal. Just consume this substance one hour after the session, even through a shake or a smoothie. Alternatively, fish, chicken, eggs are also good.

4. It’s not just about protein

A complete diet for muscle development must also include vegetables and ‘good’ fats. According to Brownthe right strategy is to add them to every meal.

