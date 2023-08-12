RBD Announces Epic Reunion Tour Finale at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City

RBD to Perform Grand Finale of Reunion Tour at Azteca Stadium on December 21

RBD fans rejoice as the iconic Mexican pop group has announced the final show of their highly anticipated reunion tour. The closing concert is set to take place on December 21 at the prestigious Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The news was revealed during a surprise video call with the contestants of La Casa de los Famosos México.

Known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, RBD members Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni, and Christopher Uckermann expressed their excitement to reconnect with their fans on this special occasion. It was also disclosed that the grand finale performance will be recorded for their eager followers to relive.

The tickets for the highly anticipated event will first be made available for Citibanamex pre-sale on August 17 at 2:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster. The general sale will commence from August 18. As of now, the ticket prices for the various sections of the Azteca Stadium, which boasts a seating capacity exceeding 80,000, have not been disclosed.

The decision to add another show to their reunion tour was prompted by the overwhelming demand from fans who were unable to secure tickets to the sold-out concerts held nationwide. RBD aims to fulfill the wishes of their dedicated supporters and create an unforgettable experience for all.

The announcement of the closure of their tour took place during a surprise call to the contestants of La Casa de los Famosos México, where the band members conveyed their admiration for the participants and expressed their pride in them. The artists also surprised the housemates by extending an invitation to the final concert and sending VIP tickets to each of them, resulting in a wave of joy and excitement.

Although rumors of the reunion tour’s conclusion at the Azteca Stadium had been circulating since July, they were initially dismissed due to ongoing renovations in preparation for the FIFA World Cup. However, insiders and sources affiliated with RBD, as well as tour organizers and promoters, gradually fueled hope among fans by sharing hints about this highly anticipated event.

Interestingly, it was Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco Coello, a senator from the Green Party, who unintentionally let the surprise slip. During a public statement, he revealed that his wife would be absent from his political campaign as she would be busy with the final concert of the tour.

With the countdown officially on, RBD fans can eagerly anticipate the grand finale of the “Soy Rebelde Tour” at the Azteca Stadium, promising a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and iconic performances.

